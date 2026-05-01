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Cristiano Ronaldo’s rift with Erik ten Hag explained by Manchester United’s former assistant: ‘It’s you or him’

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Ronaldo stayed just 18 months in his return to Manchester United
© Naomi Baker/Getty ImagesRonaldo stayed just 18 months in his return to Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United was filled with excitement. However, the club could not break away from the usual performances that stopped the trophies from coming. Then manager Erik ten Hag had a lot to do with the forward’s exit to Al-Nassr.

Ten Hag’s assistant during his short time in Manchester was Steve McClaren. His presence was a valuable asset for the team, as he had also spent three seasons in that role under Sir Alex Ferguson when the club won the treble. The experienced manager shared his insight in an interview with The Athletic.

McClaren said: “Erik tried to impose his style and that’s why he had that fight with Ronaldo all the way through. I said to Erik, very early, ‘It’s you or him’. Ronaldo was generally OK. But he didn’t want to do the job that Erik wanted him to do. Or didn’t feel he could do it.”

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The former assistant shared more about the plan: “The instructions out of possession were, ‘Get into the middle, as soon as you’re back, you’re the first press’. I used to say to Ronnie, ‘If you want to play, that’s what you’ve got to do’. He’d argue, ‘Ah, nobody wants to press’. I’d say, ‘Well, they’re all young lads, they can press’.”

McClaren was also England’s manager from 2006-2007 (Stu Forster/Getty Images)

McClaren was also England’s manager from 2006-2007 (Stu Forster/Getty Images)

McClaren differentiates Ferguson from ten Hag

McClaren was clear about what ten Hag’s message was to Ronaldo: “It’s right that 11 players attack, 11 players defend. Not 11 players attack, 10 players defend. So I said, ‘You have to run, it’s simple, Ronnie. If you don’t, you don’t play’. You’ve probably got half the squad going, ‘We think Ronnie’s right’, and half going, ‘We think Erik is right’.”

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The leadership stature that Ferguson imposed, and the presence that allowed him to manage talents like David Beckham, Wayne Rooney, Paul Scholes and more, was not at the same level as ten Hag’s, with a clear contrast.

McClaren said: With Fergie, he was right or you were out. If you weren’t with him and he knew it, you were gone. And that’s the authority, the power that he had developed over years and years.”

Time wasn’t enough for ten Hag

McClaren’s conclusion about whether ten Hag could have turned things around was that the manager was fired before getting much time: The gaffer, Sir Alex, got time to do it. Erik didn’t get the same time. In a way, I could believe it. But in some respects, I couldn’t, because he won the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup.”

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