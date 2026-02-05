How to watch Atalanta vs Juventus in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Coppa Italia

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Atalanta vs Juventus on US television and via legal streaming: WHO Atalanta vs Juventus WHAT Coppa Italia WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Thursday, February 5, 2026 WHERE Paramount+,CBS Sports Network and Amazon Prime Video FREE TRIAL WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Juventus and Atalanta collide in a high-stakes Coppa Italia showdown with a semifinal spot on the line, renewing a fierce Serie A rivalry under the knockout spotlight. Juventus bring experience and momentum, sitting fourth in the league and pushing to stay alive across competitions.

However, the task won’t be easy, since their rivals will be Atalanta, who thrive in pressure-packed moments and arrive confident they can spoil the party. With everything at stake, this is a matchup you won’t want to miss.

More details on how to watch Paramount+ is now offering a Paramount+ is now offering a 7-day free trial promotion for new subscribers, giving fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer fans (and other content) for free.

After the 7-day trial, Paramount+ is just $7.99 per month.

Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to Serie A, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; English Football League; Carabao Cup; NWSL; Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Fútbol, and more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as: Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Frasier, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Evil, as well as movies including Mean Girls, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.

Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Paramount+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here are the steps to sign up for your 7-day free trial to Paramount+:

1. After clicking the ‘Try It Free’ button, you’ll see the following page that explains the two choices you’ll find. Click ‘Continue’ to be presented with the options:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Advertisement