Why isn’t Christian Pulisic playing for Milan vs. Lazio in Coppa Italia showdown?

Milan travels to the Stadio Olimpico for a high-stakes Coppa Italia showdown with Lazio, just days after the fiery Serie A clash between the two sides at San Siro. Christian Pulisic features heavily in the pre-match conversation, even though he won’t be in the starting XI. The Rossoneri approach this fixture aware that the Coppa Italia represents a vital opportunity for silverware, while Lazio look to strike back after feeling hard done by in the weekend league meeting.

The buildup to this Coppa Italia clash has centered on two issues: revenge for Lazio and rotation for Milan. With a strong domestic form and no European schedule to drain resources, Milan is taking the Italian Cup competition seriously, especially after losing last season’s final.

As Massimiliano Allegri told reporters ahead of the rematch: “The Coppa Italia is of no interest to anyone until you reach the round of 16… we have to take advantage of the 90 minutes.” That commitment to the competition is exactly why Christian Pulisic’s role tonight generated so much scrutiny.

Why Pulisic isn’t starting

Milan fans expected Pulisic to walk straight back into the lineup after missing Saturday’s match with minor muscle fatigue, especially after Allegri publicly delivered good news. The coach confirmed: “Pulisic is available… I need all our players, and it’s important that everyone is available.” But availability is not the same as readiness.

The key reason is that the American has recovered from his minor injury but will begin the match on the bench to avoid risking a setback. After only completing part of Wednesday’s training session, the medical staff recommended caution. At best, he was only ever expected to feature during the match, not from kick-off. That is exactly the approach Allegri has taken.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 27-year-old forward returns to the squad, fully recovered, but Milan refuses to jeopardize his long-term fitness—especially after two previous muscular issues this season. His place on the bench is therefore a calculated move, not a tactical punishment nor a sign of ongoing injury.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan

Pulisic’s role tonight – and why it matters

Although he will not start, Pulisic remains the Red and Blacks’ leading scorer this season and would still play a decisive role off the bench. His presence among the substitutes signals the club’s trust—but also their caution with a player who has already missed time with a hamstring injury this season. His controlled reintroduction reflects the balance Allegri is trying to achieve: win now, but not at the cost of losing key players in December.

Advertisement