Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly considering Saudi Pro League exit: European club emerges as possible destination

For the past few days, Cristiano Ronaldo has been at the center of an unexpected dispute that puts his future in the Saudi Pro League at risk. The forward disagrees with decisions made by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) regarding Al Nassr’s transfer policy during the January window. This led him to miss the last match against Al Riyadh and could happen again against Al Ittihad this Friday.

In this context, it’s understandable that questions have arisen about Ronaldo’s plans beyond the 2025-26 season. “He has made clear behind the scenes that his return to action depends on the prompt reactivation of powers of Al Nassr’s management and, naturally, that the interference it suffered in the recently closed transfer window does not happen again in the middle of the year,” ESPN reports.

The Portuguese forward’s warning seems to be serious. Refusing to play for Al Nassr is a strong decision that reveals his level of dissatisfaction, and his stance could become even more extreme in the future. “If no changes are guaranteed in the coming weeks, Ronaldo will ask to leave in June,” the report adds.

If that scenario becomes a reality, the obvious question is what will happen next in CR7’s career. He has made it clear that he intends to keep playing at least for a while longer, so retirement after the 2026 FIFA World Cup does not appear to be a likely outcome.

Cristiano Ronaldo refused to play for Al Nassr vs. Al Riyadh on Monday.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s potential return to Europe

Ronaldo’s discontent at Al Nassr could lead to an unthinkable situation just a few weeks ago: the forward leaving the Saudi Pro League, ending a chapter that began in December 2022 and reshaped the global soccer landscape.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Cristiano Ronaldo’s future in doubt as Manchester United reportedly make their call on the Portuguese star’s comeback

“The possibility of a Cristiano Ronaldo return to Europe has sparked huge anticipation. Among the potential destinations, Sporting CP stand out for reasons that go beyond soccer,” Fichajes reports.

This chance is clearly linked to CR7’s roots. He began his professional career there in 2002 and played just one year before being transferred to Manchester United. More than two decades later, a return to where it all began would be a poetic closure for the forward’s career.

Ronaldo has another major goal first

Although the future of his career is undoubtedly on Cristiano Ronaldo’s mind—especially amid the current tensions in Saudi Arabia—he is currently focused on an even more important goal: the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ronaldo has a strong chance—alongside Lionel Messi—of becoming the first player in history to participate in six World Cups. The difference compared to the Argentine star is that he has never won the title. At 41 years old, this will be his last opportunity to do so with Portugal. That is why all of his efforts are now focused on staying healthy and match-ready to approach the tournament in the best possible condition.