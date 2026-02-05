Trending topics:
USMNT star Weston McKennie earns award ahead of 2026 World Cup amid uncertainty over Juventus future

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Weston McKennie of Juventus celebrates after scoring a goal.
Following Luciano Spalletti’s arrival, Juventus climbed back up to become one of the best teams in Italy, entering in the UEFA Champions League positions. Although Weston McKennie had a tough time earning a spot in the lineup, he has managed to become one of its most important players. While his future with the Vecchia Signora is not entirely certain, the USMNT star keeps shining, claiming an award that demonstrates his level ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Weston McKennie has been named Juventus’ Player of the Month for January, beating out Kenan Yildiz, Manuel Locatelli, and Khéphren Thuram. Not only has he scored three goals in his last seven matches, but he has also become a key piece of the team, linking the midfield with the attack while simultaneously contributing with defensive cover. Far from having an impact in just one area, the USMNT star consistently influences the game all over the pitch.

Even though McKennie is no longer typically stationed at the base of midfield, Spalletti has opted to give him a much more advanced role as a mezzala. Given his impressive level, the Bianconeri are prioritizing Weston’s contract renewal, as they do not want to lose him on a free transfer at the end of the season, according to Mirko Di Natale. However, several clubs—such as Atlético Madrid and two Premier League sides—are reportedly pursuing his arrival as a free agent.

Weston appears to be in the best form of his career, heading into the 2026 World Cup with strong chances to stand out as a key piece for the USMNT. With Christian Pulisic dealing with physical issues and Giovanni Reyna struggling to shine, McKennie could become the undisputed leader of Mauricio Pochettino’s team. In fact, the coach could even give him a more advanced role, prioritizing his current form to shine alongside Folarin Balogun and Malik Tillman.

Not only McKennie: Juventus push to renew another key star

Throughout the 2025–26 season, Weston McKennie’s contract renewal has been one of the most recurring topics among Juventus fans. However, the USMNT star has taken time to reach an agreement to extend his deal, as the Bianconeri are coming off a season marked by significant changes, including the arrival of Luciano Spalletti. Alongside the USMNT star, the Italian side is also looking to secure the continuity of another key player for the sporting project.

Report: Messi’s Argentina teammate nears Premier League exit as Juventus move looms

According to Corriere dello Sport, Juventus are prioritizing the contract renewal of Kenan Yildiz before addressing those of McKennie and Spalletti. Yildiz, whose current deal expires in 2029, could see his contract extended even further, with an annual salary of €6 million. As the cornerstone of the team, the 20-year-old Turkish forward plays a crucial role, emerging as both the leader of the attack and the club’s top scorer.

