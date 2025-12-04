Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
coppa italia
Comments

Why isn’t Santiago Gimenez playing for Milan against Lazio in Coppa Italia clash?

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Santiago Gimenez of AC Milan celebrates after scoring.
© Getty ImagesSantiago Gimenez of AC Milan celebrates after scoring.

The Coppa Italia always delivers tension, reruns, and subplots, but this week’s showdown adds a layer of intrigue that caught supporters by surprise. As Santiago Gimenez prepares to watch Milan’s clash with Lazio from the sidelines, the club enters the Stadio Olimpico with a mystery surrounding the striker’s absence. The two sides, fresh off a fiery league meeting, collide again—this time with a quarter-final place at stake—and Milan’s attacking options are suddenly thinner than expected.

While Milan chases momentum, Lazio seeks revenge, and the stakes rise across the capital, the question echoes louder than anything else: why is one of the club’s most important forwards missing at such a crucial moment?

The two clubs meet for the second time in just five days, with every storyline from the weekend’s Serie A clash carrying over into the cup. Milan squeezed out a 1-0 win thanks to Rafael Leão’s goal and a heroic performance from Mike Maignan. The match also ignited controversy, and the fallout was intense. Both managers’ benches erupted, leading to red cards for Massimiliano Allegri and Lazio assistant Marco Ianni.

As the Rossoneri arrive in Rome, their coach faces a familiar challenge: limited squad depth and a congested schedule. Injuries have chipped away at options, rotations are necessary, and the need for calm heads in heated contests has never been greater. This is where the absence of Gimenez becomes impossible to ignore.

AC Milan striker Santiago Gimenez celebrating a goal

Santiago Gimenez of AC Milan celebrates with team mates Christopher Nkunku and Davide Bartesaghi.

The reason behind Gimenez’s absence

The Mexico international—who last featured in a competitive game on October 28 against Atalanta—has been battling a long-standing issue that finally forced him to stop. “For several months I’ve been playing with an ankle injury that hasn’t allowed me to be 100% fit,” Gimenez admitted on his Instagram account, explaining his condition publicly for the first time. “With determination, I continued to help the team…but the pain increased: the time has come to stop.”

Advertisement

This matches what Massimiliano Allegri confirmed to the media before the cup tie: “Santiago Gimenez isn’t available yet. He’s already working on his return, but he’s not ready for this game.” The striker has been out for over a month, following the injury sustained after the one-hour mark at Bergamo. Since then, he has only been taking part in individual training sessions to rebuild strength and mobility.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the club plans to keep him in individual training until late in the week before considering a gradual return to the group. This timeline rules him out not only for the Biancocelesti game in the Coppa Italia but very likely for the upcoming league match against Torino.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Why isn’t Christian Pulisic playing for Milan vs. Lazio in Coppa Italia showdown?

Why isn’t Christian Pulisic playing for Milan vs. Lazio in Coppa Italia showdown?

Christian Pulisic features heavily in the pre-match conversation, even though he won’t be in the starting XI.

How to watch Lazio vs AC Milan in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Coppa Italia

How to watch Lazio vs AC Milan in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Coppa Italia

Lazio will face AC Milan in the 2025–2026 Coppa Italia round of 16. Fans in the USA can watch every moment, with complete kickoff schedules and broadcast information available here for both television and streaming options.

Massimiliano Allegri provides positive three-word Christian Pulisic injury update: Will USMNT star start for Milan against Lazio in Coppa Italia?

Massimiliano Allegri provides positive three-word Christian Pulisic injury update: Will USMNT star start for Milan against Lazio in Coppa Italia?

Christian Pulisic’s status has been the central storyline surrounding Milan ahead of its Coppa Italia showdown with Lazio, and Massimiliano Allegri’s latest comments have only added intrigue.

Lionel Messi breaks the silence about his participation with Argentina at the Finalissima vs. Lamine Yamal’s Spain

Lionel Messi breaks the silence about his participation with Argentina at the Finalissima vs. Lamine Yamal’s Spain

Although Lionel Messi remains at plein form with Inter Miami, his presence with Argentina for the Finalissima against Lamine Yamal’s Spain is still in doubt. Nonetheless, the veteran star decided to break the silence on his participation, hinting a key detail.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo