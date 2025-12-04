How to watch Lazio vs AC Milan in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Coppa Italia

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Lazio vs AC Milan on US television and via legal streaming: WHO Lazio vs AC Milan WHAT Coppa Italia WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Thursday, December 4, 2025 WHERE Fubo, Paramount+, DirecTV Stream and CBS Sports Network FREE TRIAL WATCH NOW

Match Overview

AC Milan and Lazio collide once more in a quick turnaround that shifts the spotlight from league play to the Coppa Italia, where Milan look to build on the momentum from their recent 1–0 triumph that pushed them to the top of Serie A.

The Rossoneri enter this knockout matchup eyeing a deep tournament run, while Lazio—despite falling short in the latest meeting—arrive believing they can disrupt Milan’s rhythm and prove the margin between the two isn’t nearly as big as the standings suggest.

