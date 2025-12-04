Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Coppa Italia
Comments

How to watch Lazio vs AC Milan in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Coppa Italia

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Rafael Leao of AC Milan
© Marco Luzzani/Getty ImagesRafael Leao of AC Milan
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Lazio vs AC Milan on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Lazio vs AC Milan
WHAT Coppa Italia
WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Thursday, December 4, 2025
WHERE Fubo, Paramount+, DirecTV Stream and CBS Sports Network
FREE TRIAL WATCH NOW

Match Overview

AC Milan and Lazio collide once more in a quick turnaround that shifts the spotlight from league play to the Coppa Italia, where Milan look to build on the momentum from their recent 1–0 triumph that pushed them to the top of Serie A.

The Rossoneri enter this knockout matchup eyeing a deep tournament run, while Lazio—despite falling short in the latest meeting—arrive believing they can disrupt Milan’s rhythm and prove the margin between the two isn’t nearly as big as the standings suggest.

More details on how to watch

Paramount+ is now offering a 7-day free trial promotion for new subscribers, giving fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer fans (and other content) for free.
After the 7-day trial, Paramount+ is just $7.99 per month.
Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to Serie A, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; English Football League; Carabao Cup; NWSL; Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Fútbol, and more.
Advertisement
Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as: Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Frasier, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Evil, as well as movies including Mean Girls, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.
Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Paramount+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Advertisement
Here are the steps to sign up for your 7-day free trial to Paramount+:
1. After clicking the ‘Try It Free’ button, you’ll see the following page that explains the two choices you’ll find. Click ‘Continue’ to be presented with the options:
Advertisement
Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Advertisement
Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Why isn’t Christian Pulisic playing for Milan vs. Lazio in Coppa Italia showdown?

Why isn’t Christian Pulisic playing for Milan vs. Lazio in Coppa Italia showdown?

Christian Pulisic features heavily in the pre-match conversation, even though he won’t be in the starting XI.

Massimiliano Allegri provides positive three-word Christian Pulisic injury update: Will USMNT star start for Milan against Lazio in Coppa Italia?

Massimiliano Allegri provides positive three-word Christian Pulisic injury update: Will USMNT star start for Milan against Lazio in Coppa Italia?

Christian Pulisic’s status has been the central storyline surrounding Milan ahead of its Coppa Italia showdown with Lazio, and Massimiliano Allegri’s latest comments have only added intrigue.

Christian Pulisic and Santiago Gimenez injury update: Will Milan stars recover for Coppa Italia clash with Lazio?

Christian Pulisic and Santiago Gimenez injury update: Will Milan stars recover for Coppa Italia clash with Lazio?

Milan, still top of Serie A and fighting on multiple fronts, is preparing for another meeting with Lazio—this time in the Coppa Italia—but the question surrounding Pulisic and Santiago Gimenez’s readiness lingers in the background, unresolved and inevitably tense.

Huge blow for Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, and Vinicius as Trent Alexander-Arnold’s injury overshadows Athletic Club win: Is it serious, and how long will he be out?

Huge blow for Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, and Vinicius as Trent Alexander-Arnold’s injury overshadows Athletic Club win: Is it serious, and how long will he be out?

Real Madrid’s resounding victory over Athletic Club was supposed to be a statement of power. Instead, it ended with a cloud hanging over the team, one centered on Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose latest setback could have major repercussions.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo