How to watch Aston Villa vs Manchester United in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

|WHO
|Aston Villa vs Manchester United
|WHAT
|English Premier League
|WHEN
|11:30am ET / 8:30am PT • Sunday, December 21, 2025
|WHERE
|DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, NBC and Telemundo
|STREAM
|FREE TRIAL
Match Overview
All eyes will be on this marquee showdown as Aston Villa look to keep their momentum rolling in a matchup with major implications at the top of the standings. Riding a six-game surge, Villa have climbed to third place and sit only three points behind the league leaders, making this contest a prime chance to strengthen their title credentials.
Manchester United arrive with urgency of their own after letting points slip in a wild 4-4 draw against Bournemouth, a result that left little margin for error in their push for a Champions League spot. With both clubs chasing critical objectives and plenty on the line, this is a must-watch fixture that fans won’t want to miss when kickoff arrives.
More details on how to watchWith Peacock Premium, you can watch Aston Villa vs Manchester United and tons more Premier League games. Now with Peacock Premium, you can stream 175 Premier League matches per season that are exclusive to Peacock. Plus, you get access to the Premier League TV channel, which features Premier League reviews, previews, interview shows, daily news programs and classic Premier League games.
-
• Computers: PC and Mac
• Apple: iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD
• Google: Android, Android TV devices, Roku, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices
• Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices: Xbox One S and Xbox One X
• VIZIO SmartCast TVs and LG Smart TVs
• Sony PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro