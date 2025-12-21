How to watch Aston Villa vs Manchester United in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Aston Villa vs Manchester United on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Aston Villa vs Manchester United WHAT English Premier League WHEN 11:30am ET / 8:30am PT • Sunday, December 21, 2025 WHERE DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, NBC and Telemundo STREAM FREE TRIAL

Match Overview

All eyes will be on this marquee showdown as Aston Villa look to keep their momentum rolling in a matchup with major implications at the top of the standings. Riding a six-game surge, Villa have climbed to third place and sit only three points behind the league leaders, making this contest a prime chance to strengthen their title credentials.

Manchester United arrive with urgency of their own after letting points slip in a wild 4-4 draw against Bournemouth, a result that left little margin for error in their push for a Champions League spot. With both clubs chasing critical objectives and plenty on the line, this is a must-watch fixture that fans won’t want to miss when kickoff arrives.

More details on how to watch With With Peacock Premium , you can watch Aston Villa vs Manchester United and tons more Premier League games. Now with Peacock Premium, you can stream 175 Premier League matches per season that are exclusive to Peacock. Plus, you get access to the Premier League TV channel, which features Premier League reviews, previews, interview shows, daily news programs and classic Premier League games.

Peacock Premium is only $7.99/month

Replays of all 380 games for the season will be available to Peacock Premium subscribers. Matches will be available on replay and then for 30 days after they air.

• Computers: PC and Mac • Apple: iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD • Google: Android, Android TV devices, Roku, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices • Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices: Xbox One S and Xbox One X • VIZIO SmartCast TVs and LG Smart TVs • Sony PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro Peacock is widely available across different platforms and devices, including:

In addition to all of the soccer coverage, Peacock Premium offers more than 20,000 hours of programming from NBC Universal including movies, TV shows, original programming and live TV channels.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Peacock soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

