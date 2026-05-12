Al Nassr vs Al Hilal LIVE Updates: Halftime! Cristiano Ronaldo nears the Saudi Pro League title as Mohamed Simakan scores (1-0)

Al Nassr have managed to remain the undisputed leaders of the Saudi Pro League, moving closer to winning their first league title in several years. However, they face Al Hilal today in a clash that could decide the champion, as both teams still have a chance. Far from being an easy task for Cristiano Ronaldo’s team, they go up against Simone Inzaghi’s side, which remains unbeaten in the league, complicating any intentions they may have.
Even though Al Hilal remain second in the standings, they stand out as one of the most dominant teams in the Saudi Pro League. With the arrival of Karim Benzema, they have gained significant attacking power, which Sergej Milinković-Savić has complemented effectively. However, the team’s main strength under Simone Inzaghi is their strong collective play alongside their defensive solidity. As a result, they could pose serious problems for Jorge Jesus’ side.
After becoming the most prolific attacking team in the Saudi Pro League, Al Nassr remain clear favorites to win the league title. For this, the pace and dribbling of Kingsley Coman and Sadio Mané are key, as they could exploit space in behind. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo and João Félix are responsible for the team’s goal-scoring output, standing as the most decisive players. However, they still hold their defensive consistency as the major challenge for today.
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Halftime! Al Nassr (1) vs Al Hilal (0)
Early in the match, Al Hilal appeared to dominate the game, controlling possession and creating numerous scoring opportunities. Despite this, Karim Benzema and Kanno failed to score, missing key opportunities. While Al Nassr started off playing a minor role, Mohamed Simakan’s goal changed the dynamics of the game, causing the opponents to retreat and adopt a more cautious approach, giving Jorge Jesus’s team the advantage.
44' - Al Nassr goal shifted the game plans for Al Hilal (1-0)
Al Nassr started the game without making much of an impact, relying solely on counterattacks led by Sadio Mané and João Félix. However, Mohamed Simakan’s goal shifted the momentum of the game, forcing Al Hilal to drop back defensively. As a result, Cristiano Ronaldo’s team began to take control of the game.
39' - Cristiano Ronaldo nears Al Nassr second goal (2-0)
After receiving a pass near the midfield, Cristiano Ronaldo runs with the ball and tries a long-shoot that was saved heroically by Al Hilal''s Bono
37' - GOOOOOOOAL OF MOHAMED SIMAKAN (1-0)
After a great cornerkick from Marcelo Brozovic, some Al Nassr players tried to score, but Mohamed Simakan finds the ball, to send a powerful shot and acore the first goal of the game.
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33'- Referee starts again the game (0-0)
After a brief cooling-off period, the referee has decided to restart the game, with Al Hilal in possession
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Referee stops the game
Cooling break announced
30'- Al Hilal control the ball, leaving Al Nassr on the back foot (0-0)
Al Hilal have established as the dominant team on the field, creating numerous chances and forcing Al Nassr into mistakes. As a result, they are getting closer and closer to scoring, while head coach Jorge Jesus’s team is struggling to make an impact, relying solely on counterattacks led by Sadio Mané.
25' - Al Nassr star Abdulelah Al-Amri receives yellow card (0-0)
After a harsh foul on a Al Hilal star, Abdulelah Al-Amri has been given a yellow card, putting at risk Al Nassr defense.
23' - Al Nassr's midfield suffer against Al Hilal (0-0)
Angelo's absence in midfield seems to be having a greater impact than expected. Throughout the game, the Marcelo Brozovic-Ali Al Hassan duo has struggled, constantly losing possession. As a result, Al Hilal have dominated and created numerous scoring opportunities. If the Brazilian were on the field, Jorge Jesus's team might be playing a more prominent role.
18' - Karim Benzema scores, but the referee rules it out (0-0)
After a great team play, Sergej Milinković-Savić receives a superb through ball, which he controls before crossing into the box. Beating the Al Nassr defense, Karim Benzema heads the ball in to score the first goal of the game, beating Bento. However, the referee rules it offside.
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16' Joao Felix nears Al Nassr first goal (0-0)
After a brilliant individual play from Sadio Mane, he makes a great pass to Joao Felix, who decides to shoot on goal. Nonetheless, the ball goes to the left side, nearing Al Hilal's Bono.
15' - Al Nassr bet on counterattack with Sadio Mane and Joao Felix shinning (0-0)
While Al Hilal seek to dominate with possession and flashy play, Al Nassr rely on counterattacks as their best option. Taking advantage of spaces behind the defense and turnovers, Sadio Mané and João Félix drive forward quickly, looking to open up the field for Kingsley Coman and Cristiano Ronaldo, who are looking to score and seal the game.
10' - Al Hilal surpass Al Nassr with a brilliant team performance (0-0)
Faced with Al Nassr’s cautious approach, Al Hilal took control of the game, shining with a brilliant team performance, led by Malcom and Sergej Milinković-Savić. As a result, Karim Benzema and Kanno are already making their presence felt up front, looking to score an early goal.
6' - Cristiano Ronaldo misses a key chance that the referee rules due to offside
Following a brilliant counterattack, Cristiano Ronaldo receives a great pass, to control and shoot on goal. Nonetheless, he did not reach to score, sending the ball outside the field. While it was a great chance, the referee rules it out due to offside.
5'- Al Nassr take a cautious approach, while Al Hilal already look to score (0-0)
Although Al Nassr always shine on offense, they’ve taken a fairly cautious approach in the opening minutes. Only Joao Felix is looking to break on the counter, while his teammates stay back to prevent a goal. This contrasts with Al Hilal’s approach, as they’re already pressing and looking for their first goal, making it clear that they want to take control of the game.
Karim Benzema even had a solid chance to score, but Al Nassr's Bento saves the goal.
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0'- The match has kicked off!
Al Nassr vs Al Hilal in the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League showdown is already underway at Al-Awwal Park
Cristiano Ronaldo may lose the Saudi Pro League Golden Boot
Throughout the 2025-26 season, Cristiano Ronaldo has remained the linchpin of Al Nassr, serving as the team’s most important player. Since the arrival of head coach Jorge Jesus, the veteran forward has been covering fewer yards, saving his energy for scoring goals, where he is supported by Joao Félix. Despite this, the 41-year-old striker could lose the Saudi Pro League Golden Boot.
Al Ahli's Ivan Toney remains the league's leading scorer with 31 goals and still has two games left to add to his tally. Right behind him, Al Qadisiya's Julián Quiñones sits in second place on the scoring chart with 29 goals, and he also has two more games to boost his total. In third place, Cristiano Ronaldo has 26 goals and needs six more to take the lead, a feat that seems quite challenging given his current scoring pace.
How Al Nassr’s win, draw, or loss against Al-Hilal could affect the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League title race
Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr are preparing for a massive showdown against Karim Benzema and Al-Hilal on Matchday 33, with the outcome expected to shape the final stretch of one of the most dramatic title races in recent league history. Here are the three posible scenarios:
What happens if Al-Nassr wins?
Al-Nassr’s victory over Al-Hilal would put Jorge Jesus’ team at 85 points, eight points ahead of Al-Hilal, and guarantee the Saudi Pro League championship. Any outcome versus Damac on the last Matchday would be irrelevant in that case.
What happens if the match ends in a draw?
A draw would keep Al-Nassr in control of the race, but tension would remain until the final days of the season. For Ronaldo to win the league, all he would need is a tie in the last game. However, this scenario would leave the door slightly open for Al-Hilal, but Simone Inzaghi’s side would still need to win the next two games.
What happens if Al-Nassr lose?
The entire title race could be flipped upside down if Al-Hilal leave Al Awwal Park with all three points. A victory for Al-Hilal would reduce the gap to only two points, while the club would still possess a game in hand against Neom. Should Al-Hilal then defeat both Neom and Al-Fayha, the club could finish the season on 86 points.
Al Nassr head coach Jorge Jesus warns Al Hilal: ‘I fear nothing’
Al Nassr have managed to shine as the most prolific attacking team in the Saudi Pro League. Despite this, Al Hilal’s consistency—remaining unbeaten in the league—puts Cristiano Ronaldo’s team’s ambitions at risk. Amid growing doubts, head coach Jorge Jesus has warned their rivals, making it clear they are targeting a victory and revealing details of their approach to the match.
"I fear nothing, but I fear the players' performance. I respect Al-Hilal and all the teams, and the responsibility is great on us because we are now leading by two points over our rival. Al-Nassr have the potential to win the league, and that's the difference, as in previous seasons at this time, Al-Nassr was out of contention... We're not going to change anything; it's going to be a very tactical game where both teams have great players,” reveals Jorge Jesus in press conference.
Al Hilal also announce starting lineup vs Al Nassr
Despite remaining undefeated in the Saudi Pro League, Al Hilal sit in second place in the standings and need a win against Al Nassr to stay in contention for the league title. To that end, head coach Simone Inzaghi has decided not to make any changes to his starting lineup, keeping Karim Benzema, Sergej Milinković-Savić, Theo Hernandez, and Ruben Neves as the team’s core players. Additionally, the presence of Yassine Bounou could be key to neutralizing Cristiano Ronaldo.
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Al Nassr announce starting lineup vs Al Hilal
Aiming to clinch the Saudi Pro League title, Al Nassr have decided to field a lineup similar to the one from the previous game, but with two key changes. Head coach Jorge Jesus has decided to include Mohamed Simakan and Kingsley Coman in the starting lineup. However, the forward line remains the same one that has shone throughout the season: Cristiano Ronaldo and João Félix.
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Kickoff time and how to watch
Al Nassr vs Al Hilal game is set to start at 2:00pm ET / 11:00am PT
You can watch the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League title-defining showdown live on Fubo.
Al Nassr and Al Hilal clash in 2025-26 Saudi Pro League title-defining showdown
Welcome to our live blog of the match between Al Nassr and Al Hilal in the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League at Al-Awwal Park. Stay with us for all the key information about this clash, and once the game kicks off, for minute-by-minute updates.
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