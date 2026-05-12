Al Nassr vs Al Hilal LIVE Updates: Halftime! Cristiano Ronaldo nears the Saudi Pro League title as Mohamed Simakan scores (1-0)

Al Nassr have managed to remain the undisputed leaders of the Saudi Pro League, moving closer to winning their first league title in several years. However, they face Al Hilal today in a clash that could decide the champion, as both teams still have a chance. Far from being an easy task for Cristiano Ronaldo’s team, they go up against Simone Inzaghi’s side, which remains unbeaten in the league, complicating any intentions they may have.

Even though Al Hilal remain second in the standings, they stand out as one of the most dominant teams in the Saudi Pro League. With the arrival of Karim Benzema, they have gained significant attacking power, which Sergej Milinković-Savić has complemented effectively. However, the team’s main strength under Simone Inzaghi is their strong collective play alongside their defensive solidity. As a result, they could pose serious problems for Jorge Jesus’ side.

After becoming the most prolific attacking team in the Saudi Pro League, Al Nassr remain clear favorites to win the league title. For this, the pace and dribbling of Kingsley Coman and Sadio Mané are key, as they could exploit space in behind. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo and João Félix are responsible for the team’s goal-scoring output, standing as the most decisive players. However, they still hold their defensive consistency as the major challenge for today.