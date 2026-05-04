2026 World Cup: Ancelotti reportedly receives green light on Matheus Cunha rest plan after Brazil and Man United agreement

Carlo Ancelotti has begun finalizing the details of his Brazil squad for the 2026 World Cup, with the tournament now less than 40 days away. A positive development has emerged amid a turbulent few weeks, with the CBF and Manchester United reportedly reaching an agreement over Matheus Cunha‘s workload for the remainder of the Premier League season.

The timing could hardly be better. A string of injuries has complicated Ancelotti’s planning in recent days, with Rodrygo and Eder Militao both suffering season-ending setbacks and Estevao’s participation now in doubt due to a hamstring tear. Against that backdrop, positive news surrounding one of the Selecao‘s key attackers has been a welcome development.

According to ESPN Brasil, the Brazilian Football Confederation and Manchester United have reached an understanding over Cunha’s involvement in the closing rounds of the 2025-26 Premier League season. The English club is set to hold the Brazilian forward back from the final three matchdays in order to ensure he arrives at the World Cup fully fit.

The decision carries added significance given that Cunha has been managing an adductor problem in recent days. Despite the issue, he featured against Liverpool and made a decisive contribution, scoring in a 3-2 victory that secured Manchester United’s return to the UEFA Champions League.

Matheus Cunha of Brazil runs with the ball against Adrien Rabiot of France.

With that primary objective already achieved, United now find themselves in a position to do Ancelotti a favor. Although Cunha is physically able to play, the spirit of the agreement, as reported by ESPN, is rooted in caution, with the goal of ensuring he is at one hundred percent for the World Cup.

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Cunha has appeared in eight of the ten matches Ancelotti has overseen as Brazil head coach. While he has contributed only two assists in those appearances, he has consistently lined up alongside Vinicius Junior and Raphinha in the forward line and is clearly regarded as a key figure in Ancelotti’s plans.

Which games will Cunha miss?

Cunha joined Manchester United from Wolverhampton Wanderers for a fee of €74.2 million and is completing his first season at the club, having helped deliver the primary goal of Champions League qualification. Across 33 appearances, he has scored nine goals and added four assists, and his absence will be felt in the final stages of the campaign.

With United sitting third in the Premier League table, three fixtures remain in the 2025-26 season. The Red Devils travel to Sunderland on May 9, host Nottingham Forest on the 17th, and close out the campaign away at Brighton on the 24th.

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