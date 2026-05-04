Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
2026 World Cup
Comments

2026 World Cup: Ancelotti reportedly receives green light on Matheus Cunha rest plan after Brazil and Man United agreement

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Matheus Cunha (L) of Manchester United and Head coach Carlo Ancelotti (R) of Brazil.
© Carl Recine & Toru Hanai/Getty ImagesMatheus Cunha (L) of Manchester United and Head coach Carlo Ancelotti (R) of Brazil.

Carlo Ancelotti has begun finalizing the details of his Brazil squad for the 2026 World Cup, with the tournament now less than 40 days away. A positive development has emerged amid a turbulent few weeks, with the CBF and Manchester United reportedly reaching an agreement over Matheus Cunha‘s workload for the remainder of the Premier League season.

The timing could hardly be better. A string of injuries has complicated Ancelotti’s planning in recent days, with Rodrygo and Eder Militao both suffering season-ending setbacks and Estevao’s participation now in doubt due to a hamstring tear. Against that backdrop, positive news surrounding one of the Selecao‘s key attackers has been a welcome development.

According to ESPN Brasil, the Brazilian Football Confederation and Manchester United have reached an understanding over Cunha’s involvement in the closing rounds of the 2025-26 Premier League season. The English club is set to hold the Brazilian forward back from the final three matchdays in order to ensure he arrives at the World Cup fully fit.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

The decision carries added significance given that Cunha has been managing an adductor problem in recent days. Despite the issue, he featured against Liverpool and made a decisive contribution, scoring in a 3-2 victory that secured Manchester United’s return to the UEFA Champions League.

Matheus Cunha of Brazil runs with the ball against Adrien Rabiot of France.

Matheus Cunha of Brazil runs with the ball against Adrien Rabiot of France.

With that primary objective already achieved, United now find themselves in a position to do Ancelotti a favor. Although Cunha is physically able to play, the spirit of the agreement, as reported by ESPN, is rooted in caution, with the goal of ensuring he is at one hundred percent for the World Cup.

Advertisement
Casemiro backs Neymar to accept reduced role if included by Carlo Ancelotti for 2026 World Cup Brazil squad

see also

Casemiro backs Neymar to accept reduced role if included by Carlo Ancelotti for 2026 World Cup Brazil squad

Cunha has appeared in eight of the ten matches Ancelotti has overseen as Brazil head coach. While he has contributed only two assists in those appearances, he has consistently lined up alongside Vinicius Junior and Raphinha in the forward line and is clearly regarded as a key figure in Ancelotti’s plans.

Which games will Cunha miss?

Cunha joined Manchester United from Wolverhampton Wanderers for a fee of €74.2 million and is completing his first season at the club, having helped deliver the primary goal of Champions League qualification. Across 33 appearances, he has scored nine goals and added four assists, and his absence will be felt in the final stages of the campaign.

With United sitting third in the Premier League table, three fixtures remain in the 2025-26 season. The Red Devils travel to Sunderland on May 9, host Nottingham Forest on the 17th, and close out the campaign away at Brighton on the 24th.

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Casemiro backs Neymar to accept reduced role if included by Carlo Ancelotti for 2026 World Cup Brazil squad

Casemiro backs Neymar to accept reduced role if included by Carlo Ancelotti for 2026 World Cup Brazil squad

Casemiro backed the idea of Neymar joining Ancelotti’s Brazil squad for the 2026 World Cup, suggesting the star would be willing to accept a limited role.

‘I don’t see Vinicius Jr. as the main character,’ says Brazil’s 2002 World Cup-winning head coach Luiz Felipe Scolari

‘I don’t see Vinicius Jr. as the main character,’ says Brazil’s 2002 World Cup-winning head coach Luiz Felipe Scolari

As the 2026 World Cup approaches, expectations are high for Brazil and Vinícius Jr., as they are expected to deliver an imposing performance. However, 2002 World Cup-winning coach Luiz Felipe Scolari has revealed that he does not consider the 25-year-old star to be the team’s main leader.

José Mourinho overlooks Spain as a World Cup contender while praising Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil

José Mourinho overlooks Spain as a World Cup contender while praising Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil

José Mourinho didn't even mention Spain when he was asked about World Cup favorites, as he also named Brazil and Carlo Ancelotti highly.

Carlo Ancelotti receives bad news as Eder Militao ruled out of Brazil’s 2026 World Cup: When is he expected to return for Real Madrid?

Carlo Ancelotti receives bad news as Eder Militao ruled out of Brazil’s 2026 World Cup: When is he expected to return for Real Madrid?

Carlo Ancelotti and Real Madrid have received another difficult injury setback after fresh confirmation over Eder Militao’s latest absence.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo