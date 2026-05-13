Arbeloa agrees with Florentino’s claim that Real Madrid were robbed of 7 La Liga titles: ‘Of course’

Florentino Pérez’s surprise press conference on Tuesday sparked another reaction on Wednesday, when Álvaro Arbeloa gave his own. The coach agreed with the club president when asked about the claim that Real Madrid were robbed of seven La Liga titles.

Arbeloa said: “Of course. We all know what has happened over the last 20 years. Surely there are things we don’t know. It’s neither legal nor does it make sense to those of us involved in this competition. It’s unbelievable that only Real Madrid wants to uphold the law in football. It’s a feeling shared by all Madrid fans.”

This is a natural response from someone employed by the club, but his future is uncertain. While the club may already be looking at replacements, Real Madrid must try to improve its image with the fans.

Pérez’s claim

In an explosive press conference from the club president, many topics were discussed. Pérez announced that he is calling an election even if he still has time left after being elected, but he does not intend to leave his position for now.

Perez made huge claims about referees (Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

The main point for him was what he sees as the referees’ repeated decisions against Real Madrid, mistakes that he believes cost the club seven titles in a very controversial period.

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see also Barcelona president Rafael Yuste responds to Florentino Pérez: ‘A smokescreen to justify poor management’

Pérez said: “I have been here for I don’t know how many seasons and I just won seven European Cups and seven La Liga titles that could be 14 because they were stolen from me. We made a video of the 18 points they took from us in this one.”

Real Madrid’s future

Real Madrid still have three matches left to finish a poor La Liga season that has them behind champions Barcelona. While those games will not change their position, they still need to improve in a very tense situation. Their remaining opponents are Real Oviedo, Sevilla and Athletic Club.