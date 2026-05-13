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Barcelona president Rafael Yuste responds to Florentino Pérez: ‘A smokescreen to justify poor management’

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Yuste acts as Barcelona president until Laporta's time
© David Ramos/Getty ImagesYuste acts as Barcelona president until Laporta's time

Tuesday was marked on the calendar by Florentino Pérez’s unexpected press conference, in which he criticized several people, from the media to Real Madrid’s rivals. Barcelona acting president Rafael Yuste responded.

Yuste said: “It’s pointless to bring up Negreira again when we’ve won two leagues with a project built around players from La Masia and others who came from elsewhere. We’re winning by 14 points, and this is just a smokescreen to justify poor management.”

In Pérez’s lengthy statement, he claimed that Real Madrid had been robbed of seven La Liga titles, which Yuste rejected. However, this may not be a problem for Barcelona as they celebrate another trophy after winning El Clásico.

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Yuste questions his counterpart’s claims

The press conference was not expected by the media, as it was an emotional move from Pérez to defend his club. However, Barcelona’s response did not take long, as the club released a statement.

Perez was critical of almost everybody (David Ramos/Getty Images)

Perez was critical of almost everybody (David Ramos/Getty Images)

In that statement, the club told supporters it was reviewing everything the Real Madrid president said and would decide how to respond. Yuste also had strong words about Real Madrid’s position.

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Florentino Perez confirms clash between Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde: ‘I think it’s very bad, and even worse that it became public’

Yuste said: “Florentino’s words struck me as pathetic and full of falsehoods. The club already issued a statement yesterday considering legal action, but I want to say that this was a move to cover up a sporting disaster that has been going on for two years will get him nowhere.”

Barcelona statement

Regarding the press conference held by Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez, we inform that our legal department is carefully examining his statements and accusations. They are currently being reviewed and the steps to be taken are being assessed. When considered appropriate, any positions and decisions that are adopted will be communicated.”

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