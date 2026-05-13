Is Lionel Messi playing today? Predicted lineups for FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami in MLS showdown

Inter Miami have managed to remain among the most competitive teams in MLS, successfully reversing their inconsistent start to the season. Looking to close the gap in the standings race, they travel to face FC Cincinnati, aiming to establish a winning streak following the recent victory over Toronto FC. To that end, fans are closely monitoring Lionel Messi’s status, as his presence could be key in boosting the team’s attacking power.

Lionel Messi took part normally in the Herons’ latest training session. With him appearing to be in full form, head coach Guillermo Hoyos is expected to start the Argentine, as he not only shines in front of goal but also creates chances for his teammates, making him the cornerstone of the team. Sitting three goals away from surpassing Hugo Cuypers as the league’s top scorer, he could arrive especially motivated.

Coupled with the Argentinean star, Inter Miami’s Guillermo Hoyos may bet on Luis Suárez and German Berterame in the offense. Unlike the start of the season, they have been able to shine, being crucial in the team’s recent victories. Nonetheless, Dániel Pintér may again have a chance to shine from bench as he did against Toronto FC, replacing the Uruguayan striker. That said, the Herons’ defense is the main concern, as they have not shined in the latest two games.

Like the Herons, FC Cincinnati also come into the match needing a victory, as they currently sit in sixth place, close to the play-in spots. Therefore, they are aiming for a win that would allow them to climb the standings and compete with Chicago Fire for fourth place. Facing one of the best attacks in the MLS Eastern Conference today, they could encounter serious defensive problems, as they have conceded goals in several consecutive matches.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami walks through the tunnel.

FC Cincinnati predicted lineup vs Inter Miami

Ahead of today’s match, FC Cincinnati are dealing with three major absences: Alvas Powell, Teenage Hadebe, and Kristian Fletcher. Nevertheless, head coach Pat Noonan is relying on Kevin Denkey and Evander, who are the team’s two leading scorers. Just like in the previous match, they could opt for a three-man defense, seeking greater defensive consistency in an attempt to contain the impact of Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez in attack.

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With this in mind, FC Cincinnati could lineup as follows: Roman Celentano; Nick Hagglund, Matt Miazga, Andrei Chirilă; Pavel Bucha, Gerardo Valenzuela, Samuel Gidi, Bryan Ramírez; Evander; Kenji Mboma Dem, Kévin Denkey.

Inter Miami predicted lineup vs FC Cincinnati

Inter Miami come into the match as the favorites to defeat FC Cincinnati, as they are currently in excellent form. Nevertheless, head coach Guillermo Hoyos has two clear absences: Noah Allen and Tadeo Allende due to injury. Despite this, they still have their biggest stars fully fit: Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, and Rodrigo De Paul. With this, they are aiming for their second consecutive victory, which would move them closer to the top of the MLS standings.

Considering this, the Herons could play as follows: Dayne St Clair; Facundo Mura, Gonzalo Luján, Micael, Sergio Reguilon; Rodrigo De Paul, Yannick Bright, Telasco Segovia; Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Germán Berterame.

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