Unlike at the start of the season, Barcelona are managing to regain a high competitive rhythm, demonstrating much more efficient defensive consistency. With Eric Garcia joining Pedri in the double pivot, they have gained stability and order in their games. In addition, Gerard Martin continues to shine as a left-sided center back, giving the team solidity. Despite this, Lamine Yamal suffers a major setback, losing a teammate to a long-term injury, and it is not Ronald Araujo.

As reported by Barcelona on X, formerly known as Twitter, Andreas Christensen suffered a partial tear of the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee during Saturday 20 of December’s training session. The 29-year-old center back will follow conservative treatment. Although the Culers have not set a specific recovery timeline, Spanish media reports indicate that he will be sidelined for four to five months, leaving Lamine Yamal with a weakened defense.

With this latest injury, Christensen already holds his third injury in this 2025-26 season with Barcelona, leaving serious concerns regarding his physical readiness. For that reason, Andreas’ continuity with the team seems difficult as his contract expires in July 2026. Even though he has demonstrated being a top-talented center back, frequent injuries have prevented him from clinching the starting spot.

To boost Lamine Yamal with a solid defense, Ronald Araujo has officially made a comeback after his personal problems. According to MARCA, the Uruguayan star will be able to play against Espanyol on January 3rd, holding a huge chance to secure a prominent role in the rotation due to Eric Garcia’s role in the midfield and Christensen’s injury. For that reason, coach Hansi Flick might count with him as a third option in the back.

Neither Araujo nor Christensen have secured their spot in Barcelona

Considering Barcelona’s poor start of the 2025-26 season, they are prompted to make strong changed in the roster. Chasing a consistency in the back, the Blaugranas are reportedly chasing a left-footed center back, opening the door towards a potential departure of Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen. While Uruguayan has not given a solid performance, the Danes rules out his contract and might not receive and offer.

With Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, and Eric Garcia, Barcelona are reportedly determined to make a significant investment in a center back. With Nico Schlotterbeck, Alessandro Bastoni, and Pau Torres as options, the team seems prepared to reshape their defense. Unlike Christensen, Araujo might have a chance to remain with the team, but he will need to regain his impressive form from a couple of years ago.