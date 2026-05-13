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World Cup 2026 stadiums: Host cities, venues, and capacities

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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General view inside MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
© Michael Reaves/Getty ImagesGeneral view inside MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will feature several innovations compared to previous editions. Not only will there be a new expanded format with 48 teams, but it will also be the first World Cup hosted by three different countries. That has increased the number of venues to a total of 16.

The United States are the tournament’s main host nation, meaning most of the matches will be played on U.S. soil. As a result, 11 of the 16 venues are located in the country. In addition, most of the tournament’s marquee games will take place there, including the final on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The largest stadium at the World Cup will be AT&T Stadium in Dallas, which has a capacity of 94,000 spectators. Behind it is Estadio Azteca in Mexico, which was completely renovated for the tournament and, with a capacity of 83,000, will become the first stadium to host three different World Cups after previously doing so in 1970 and 1986.

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On the other end of the scale, the smallest stadium in the tournament will be BMO Field in Toronto — one of only two venues in Canada alongside Vancouver. The stadium is home to Toronto FC of Major League Soccer and the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League, and it has a capacity of 45,000 spectators.

A general view inside the AT&amp;T Stadium in Dallas.

A general view inside the AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

Venues in the United States for the World Cup

On the West Coast, three cities will host matches during the 2026 World Cup. SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and Levi’s Stadium in San Francisco will represent California, while Seattle will host games at Lumen Field, where four group-stage matches and two knockout-stage games will be played.

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Texas will also feature two host cities during the tournament. Alongside AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Houston’s NRG Stadium will also host matches. In addition, Kansas City will stage six games, including Lionel Messi’s debut with Argentina against Algeria.

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, which has a capacity of 65,000 spectators, will host several important matches, including the third-place game. Meanwhile, one of the semifinals will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

The final three venues on U.S. soil will also be located on the East Coast. Along with the previously mentioned MetLife Stadium in New Jersey/New York, the tournament will also feature Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia and Gillette Stadium in Boston.

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Venues in Mexico for the 2026 World Cup

Of the three host nations, Mexico are the country with the richest soccer tradition. Two of the most iconic World Cups in history were held there: the 1970 edition won by Pele’s Brazil and the 1986 tournament inspired by Diego Maradona’s Argentina.

Now Mexico will have the honor of hosting the opening match, which will feature Mexico and South Africa on June 11. The selected venue for that game is Estadio Azteca, which will also host two additional group-stage matches and two knockout-stage games.

The other two venues in Mexico will be Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe, Monterrey, which has a capacity of 53,500 spectators, and Estadio Akron in Zapopan, Guadalajara, where 48,000 fans can attend. Mexico will play their second group-stage match there against South Korea.

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Venues in Canada for the 2026 World Cup

Unlike the United States and Mexico, this will be Canada’s first experience hosting a World Cup. They will play all three of their group-stage matches at home, traveling from one side of the country to the other.

Canada’s opening match will take place on June 12 at BMO Field in Toronto against Bosnia and Herzegovina. In addition to that game, the venue will host four other matches, including one in the Round of 32. The country’s other venue is BC Place in Vancouver, which has a capacity of 54,000 spectators and will host a Round of 16 matchup as its marquee game.

World Cup 2026 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

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The 16 venues for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

CITYVENUECAPACITY
Dallas – United StatesAT&T Stadium94,000
Mexico City – MexicoEstadio Azteca83,000
New York/New Jersey – United StatesMetLife Stadium82,500
Atlanta – United StatesMercedes-Benz Stadium75,000
Kansas City – United StatesArrowhead Stadium73,000
Houston – United StatesNRG Stadium72,000
San Francisco – United StatesLevi’s Stadium71,000
Los Angeles – United StatesSoFi Stadium70,000
Philadelphia – United StatesLincoln Financial Field69,000
Seattle – United StatesLumen Field69,000
Boston – United StatesGillette Stadium65,000
Miami – United StatesHard Rock Stadium65,000
Vancouver – CanadaBC Place54,000
Monterrey, MexicoEstadio BBVA53,500
Guadalajara, MexicoEstadio Akron48,000
Toronto, CanadaBMO Field45,000
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