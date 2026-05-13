World Cup 2026 stadiums: Host cities, venues, and capacities

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will feature several innovations compared to previous editions. Not only will there be a new expanded format with 48 teams, but it will also be the first World Cup hosted by three different countries. That has increased the number of venues to a total of 16.

The United States are the tournament’s main host nation, meaning most of the matches will be played on U.S. soil. As a result, 11 of the 16 venues are located in the country. In addition, most of the tournament’s marquee games will take place there, including the final on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The largest stadium at the World Cup will be AT&T Stadium in Dallas, which has a capacity of 94,000 spectators. Behind it is Estadio Azteca in Mexico, which was completely renovated for the tournament and, with a capacity of 83,000, will become the first stadium to host three different World Cups after previously doing so in 1970 and 1986.

On the other end of the scale, the smallest stadium in the tournament will be BMO Field in Toronto — one of only two venues in Canada alongside Vancouver. The stadium is home to Toronto FC of Major League Soccer and the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League, and it has a capacity of 45,000 spectators.

A general view inside the AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

Venues in the United States for the World Cup

On the West Coast, three cities will host matches during the 2026 World Cup. SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and Levi’s Stadium in San Francisco will represent California, while Seattle will host games at Lumen Field, where four group-stage matches and two knockout-stage games will be played.

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see also World Cup 2026 guide: Everything to know about format, groups, teams, and how to watch

Texas will also feature two host cities during the tournament. Alongside AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Houston’s NRG Stadium will also host matches. In addition, Kansas City will stage six games, including Lionel Messi’s debut with Argentina against Algeria.

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, which has a capacity of 65,000 spectators, will host several important matches, including the third-place game. Meanwhile, one of the semifinals will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

The final three venues on U.S. soil will also be located on the East Coast. Along with the previously mentioned MetLife Stadium in New Jersey/New York, the tournament will also feature Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia and Gillette Stadium in Boston.

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Venues in Mexico for the 2026 World Cup

Of the three host nations, Mexico are the country with the richest soccer tradition. Two of the most iconic World Cups in history were held there: the 1970 edition won by Pele’s Brazil and the 1986 tournament inspired by Diego Maradona’s Argentina.

Now Mexico will have the honor of hosting the opening match, which will feature Mexico and South Africa on June 11. The selected venue for that game is Estadio Azteca, which will also host two additional group-stage matches and two knockout-stage games.

The other two venues in Mexico will be Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe, Monterrey, which has a capacity of 53,500 spectators, and Estadio Akron in Zapopan, Guadalajara, where 48,000 fans can attend. Mexico will play their second group-stage match there against South Korea.

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Venues in Canada for the 2026 World Cup

Unlike the United States and Mexico, this will be Canada’s first experience hosting a World Cup. They will play all three of their group-stage matches at home, traveling from one side of the country to the other.

Canada’s opening match will take place on June 12 at BMO Field in Toronto against Bosnia and Herzegovina. In addition to that game, the venue will host four other matches, including one in the Round of 32. The country’s other venue is BC Place in Vancouver, which has a capacity of 54,000 spectators and will host a Round of 16 matchup as its marquee game.

see also World Cup 2026 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

The 16 venues for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

CITY VENUE CAPACITY Dallas – United States AT&T Stadium 94,000 Mexico City – Mexico Estadio Azteca 83,000 New York/New Jersey – United States MetLife Stadium 82,500 Atlanta – United States Mercedes-Benz Stadium 75,000 Kansas City – United States Arrowhead Stadium 73,000 Houston – United States NRG Stadium 72,000 San Francisco – United States Levi’s Stadium 71,000 Los Angeles – United States SoFi Stadium 70,000 Philadelphia – United States Lincoln Financial Field 69,000 Seattle – United States Lumen Field 69,000 Boston – United States Gillette Stadium 65,000 Miami – United States Hard Rock Stadium 65,000 Vancouver – Canada BC Place 54,000 Monterrey, Mexico Estadio BBVA 53,500 Guadalajara, Mexico Estadio Akron 48,000 Toronto, Canada BMO Field 45,000

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