Cristiano Ronaldo rallies Al Nassr in Saudi Pro League title race after Al Hilal tie: ‘The dream is close’

Al Nassr drew 1-1 against Al Hilal on Tuesday, missing a golden opportunity to clinch the Saudi Pro League title. Cristiano Ronaldo, however, shared an optimistic message with the club’s fans afterward.

“The dream is close. Heads up, we have one more step to take!” Ronaldo wrote on his official Instagram and X accounts on Tuesday, just minutes after a bizarre mistake by goalkeeper Bento denied Al Nassr both the victory and the title.

“Thank you all for the amazing support tonight!” the Portuguese forward added, acknowledging the thousands of fans who backed the team during the crucial clash against Al Hilal, as well as the millions around the world who continue to follow him throughout every stage of his professional career.

* Developing story

