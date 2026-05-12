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Cristiano Ronaldo rallies Al Nassr in Saudi Pro League title race after Al Hilal tie: ‘The dream is close’

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr FC.
© Abdullah Ahmed/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr FC.

Al Nassr drew 1-1 against Al Hilal on Tuesday, missing a golden opportunity to clinch the Saudi Pro League title. Cristiano Ronaldo, however, shared an optimistic message with the club’s fans afterward.

“The dream is close. Heads up, we have one more step to take!” Ronaldo wrote on his official Instagram and X accounts on Tuesday, just minutes after a bizarre mistake by goalkeeper Bento denied Al Nassr both the victory and the title.

“Thank you all for the amazing support tonight!” the Portuguese forward added, acknowledging the thousands of fans who backed the team during the crucial clash against Al Hilal, as well as the millions around the world who continue to follow him throughout every stage of his professional career.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr draw to Al Hilal: How do the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League standings look now?

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr draw to Al Hilal: How do the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League standings look now?

Cristiano Ronaldo has been unable to claim the Saudi Pro League with Al Nassr after the 1-1 draw against Al Hilal.

Video: Bento’s bizarre mistake prevents Cristiano Ronaldo from celebrating his first title with Al Nassr

Video: Bento’s bizarre mistake prevents Cristiano Ronaldo from celebrating his first title with Al Nassr

Al Nassr were on the verge of winning the Saudi Pro League title, but a costly mistake by Bento denied Cristiano Ronaldo the chance to celebrate.

When will Cristiano Ronaldo have his next chance to win first title with Al Nassr after draw vs Al Hilal?

When will Cristiano Ronaldo have his next chance to win first title with Al Nassr after draw vs Al Hilal?

Cristiano Ronaldo must wait to win his first title with Al Nassr after the draw against Al Hilal.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr tie to Al Hilal, missing huge chance in Saudi Pro League title race

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr tie to Al Hilal, missing huge chance in Saudi Pro League title race

Al Nassr and Al Hilal face each other in a title-defining clash in the 2025–26 Saudi Pro League, giving Cristiano Ronaldo the opportunity to win his first title with the club. With both teams fighting for the league title, the match is expected to be highly competitive.

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