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World Cup 2026 guide: Everything to know about format, groups, teams, and how to watch

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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The FIFA World Cup trophy.
© Maja Hitij/Getty ImagesThe FIFA World Cup trophy.

Mexico, Canada, and the United States are ready to host the biggest sporting event on the planet. Between June 11 and July 19, they will stage the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will feature an expanded format with more teams and additional rounds.

The biggest change in this year’s edition will be the increase in participating national teams. Instead of the traditional 32-team field used in recent decades, 48 countries will now compete in the tournament. Naturally, that expansion has forced a format change that will make the competition longer with the addition of an extra knockout round.

The group stage will begin on June 11. The 48 participating teams will be divided into 12 groups of four teams each, with every team playing three matches. Once all group-stage games are completed, the knockout stage field will be finalized.

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The top two teams from each group will automatically advance to the Round of 32, while the eight best third-place teams will also move on. That means qualification scenarios and knockout matchups likely won’t be determined until the final day of the group stage, as all third-place teams will need to be compared to decide the last spots.

Argentina are the reigning World Cup champions.

Argentina are the reigning World Cup champions.

The teams competing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Mexico, Canada, and the United States secured automatic qualification as tournament hosts. The other 45 teams earned their places through the World Cup qualifiers played across FIFA’s six confederations.

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Europe has the largest representation in the tournament with 16 teams: Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Czech Republic, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Scotland, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and Turkey.

Africa follows with 10 teams: Algeria, Cape Verde, DR Congo, Egypt, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Senegal, South Africa, and Tunisia. The AFC will have nine representatives: Australia, Iran, Iraq, Japan, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, and Uzbekistan. Meanwhile, New Zealand qualified from Oceania.

In CONMEBOL, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, and Uruguay secured their places in the tournament. Meanwhile, CONCACAF will have six representatives: alongside Canada, Mexico, and the United States as hosts, Curacao, Haiti, and Panama earned their spots through the World Cup qualifiers.

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The groups for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup took place on Dec. 5 in Washington, D.C. There, the 48 teams were divided into 12 groups, a crucial factor for the development of the tournament. The group composition not only determines the opening stage, but also shapes the potential knockout-stage matchups.

Group A
Mexico
South Africa
South Korea
Czech Republic		Group B
Canada
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Qatar
Switzerland		Group C
Brazil
Morocco
Haiti
Scotland
Group D
United States
Paraguay
Australia
Turkey		Group E
Germany
Curacao
Ivory Coast
Ecuador		Group F
Netherlands
Japan
Sweden
Tunisia
Group G
Belgium
Egypt
Iran
New Zealand		Group H
Spain
Cape Verde
Saudi Arabia
Uruguay		Group I
France
Senegal
Iraq
Norway
Group J
Argentina
Algeria
Austria
Jordan		Group K
Portugal
DR Congo
Uzbekistan
Colombia		Group L
England
Croatia
Ghana
Panama

The knockout stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Once every team completes its three group-stage matches, the knockout stage field will be set. The action will begin with the Round of 32, whose opening match is scheduled for June 29.

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From that stage onward, every match must produce a winner. If the score is tied after 90 minutes, teams will play 30 minutes of extra time. If the match remains level after extra time, the winner will be decided by a penalty shootout. The same format will apply in every knockout round, including the final, which will be played on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

How to watch the 2026 World Cup

Fans in the United States will have several options to watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup live. While broadcast details may vary by match, games will air on FOX, Telemundo, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium, Tubi, and FS1.

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