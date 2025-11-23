Trending topics:
How to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Leandro Trossard of Arsenal
© Alex Livesey/Getty ImagesLeandro Trossard of Arsenal
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Arsenal vs Tottenham on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Arsenal vs Tottenham
WHAT English Premier League
WHEN 11:30am ET / 8:30am PT • Sunday, November 23, 2025
WHERE Peacock Premium and NBCSN
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Arsenal head into the North London derby looking to restore their edge atop the Premier League after a gritty 2-2 battle with Sunderland, and the pressure is on to deliver a convincing response with Manchester City lurking close behind in the title chase.

Tottenham enter the rivalry clash on 18 points and eager to chip away at their neighbor’s advantage, setting the stage for another high-stakes showdown between clubs that rarely deliver anything less than fireworks—so make sure you don’t miss a minute of this one.

More details on how to watch

With Peacock Premium, you can watch Arsenal vs Tottenham and tons more Premier League games. Now with Peacock Premium, you can stream 175 Premier League matches per season that are exclusive to Peacock. Plus, you get access to the Premier League TV channel, which features Premier League reviews, previews, interview shows, daily news programs and classic Premier League games.
Peacock Premium is only $7.99/month.
Replays of all 380 games for the season will be available to Peacock Premium subscribers. Matches will be available on replay and then for 30 days after they air.
Peacock is widely available across different platforms and devices, including:
    • Computers: PC and Mac • Apple: iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD • Google: Android, Android TV devices, Roku, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices • Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices: Xbox One S and Xbox One X • VIZIO SmartCast TVs and LG Smart TVs • Sony PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro
In addition to all of the soccer coverage, Peacock Premium offers more than 20,000 hours of programming from NBC Universal including movies, TV shows, original programming and live TV channels.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Peacock soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
To learn more about Peacock, we’ve put together a how-to video.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Our free resources for you

World Soccer Talk is the number one destination in the United States for soccer television and streaming information.


