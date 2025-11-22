Trending topics:
Cristiano Ronaldo in the spotlight after remarks from Al Nassr’s Mane: ‘I’ve never seen another player like him’

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Al Nassr stars Sadio Mane and Cristiano Ronaldo.
© Abdullah Ahmed/Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesAl Nassr stars Sadio Mane and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Al Nassr have built a star-studded squad around Cristiano Ronaldo in recent years, aiming to reach the top of the Saudi Pro League. Among those joining him is Sadio Mane, who showered the Portuguese forward with praise.

He’s an athlete, a complete athlete. He’s an example for all footballers in the world. That’s Cristiano,” Mane said during a recent conversation with former Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand. “I’ve never seen another player like him.”

The Senegalese winger immediately listed the qualities that make CR7 unique. “His mentality, his thirst for victory,” Mane began, before highlighting what amazed him most about his Al Nassr teammate: “His professionalism is impressive… Even at 40 years old, you can see that.”

Continuing on that topic, Mane emphasized how impactful it was to see Ronaldo’s work habits up close. “I didn’t know him, but I read and saw on television things about his dedication, his mentality, and his professionalism. When I arrived in Saudi Arabia, that’s exactly what I saw,” the former Liverpool player said. “It’s incredible.”

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates with teammate Sadio Mane after scoring the 1st goal during the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Raed.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates with teammate Sadio Mane after scoring a goal.

Mane picks Ronaldo among his favorite teammates

In the same interview, Rio Ferdinand asked Sadio Mane to name the five best players he has played with during his professional career. He began with two former Liverpool teammates: “I will put, number 9, I think Firmino, for sure… Coutinho. This, for me, special player.”

Cristiano Ronaldo visits Donald Trump and receives White House key: ‘I stand ready to do my part’

Mane then selected a teammate from the Senegal national team, someone he also played with early in his career at Metz in France. Koulibaly. You need defenders, so Koulibaly for me,” he said, before adding another center back he played with at Liverpool: And Van Dijk. He’s a great defender… I remember when he came, it was one of the pieces we needed. He came and we had all this success together.”

To finish the game, Mane of course named Cristiano. “Oh, Ronaldo. So, Ronaldo at the right, Firmino at 9, Coutinho, and I have two monsters in the back,” Mane concluded, satisfied with his lineup.

The on-field impact of Cristiano Ronaldo and Mane

Cristiano Ronaldo was the one who opened the door for European superstars to join the Saudi Pro League. He arrived at Al Nassr in January 2023, and months later a number of elite players followed, all lured by previously unimaginable salaries.

One of the first to follow Ronaldo’s example was Sadio Mane, who made a surprising move from Bayern Munich to Al Nassr in the summer of 2023. Since then, the two have formed a dangerous attacking duo: In their time together, Cristiano has scored 95 goals, while Mane has added 41.

What remains for both is leading Al Nassr to collective success. This season has started strongly in that regard, as they sit atop the Saudi Pro League standings with 8 wins in 8 matches and look like serious contenders for the title.

