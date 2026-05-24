Tottenham avoid Premier League relegation as Arsenal win title: Final 2025–26 standings

Following Ange Postecoglou’s dismissal, Tottenham Hotspur endured a rather tense season, suffering defeats for most of the campaign that left them fighting to avoid relegation to the EFL Championship. Despite the competitiveness, Roberto de Zerbi’s team managed to secure a draw against Everton, ensuring their place in the Premier League for another season. With Arsenal as champions and Spurs avoiding disaster, the 2025–26 standings are now finalized.

Even though Everton had absolutely nothing at stake in this match, they still delivered a highly competitive performance. In the middle of a rather inconsistent season, they were looking to finish on a positive note, aiming to prepare properly for the next campaign and improve their competitiveness. Nevertheless, Tottenham’s urgency and pressure made the difference, allowing them to secure the result expected by supporters.

After the disappointments under Thomas Frank and Igor Tudor, Spurs decided to take a radical turn, committing to a long-term project by placing Roberto De Zerbi in charge. Although he did not seem like the most promising option to avoid relegation, the Italian head coach managed to build a promising squad, making the team quite solid defensively while implementing a highly exciting style of play.

While Tottenham Hotspur struggled to avoid relegation to the EFL Championship, Arsenal, their biggest rival, won the Premier League and now appear on course for a historic season. With a sporting project built over the long term, they managed to surpass Manchester City in the league and are set to face PSG in the UEFA Champions League, with the chance to secure a historic campaign. Following all 38 matchdays, the 2025–26 standings have now taken shape.

Micky van de Ven of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates his team’s first goal.

How do the final 2025–26 Premier League standings look?

With Tottenham’s victory, they reached 41 points, maintaining 17th place in the Premier League standings. With this, head coach Roberto De Zerbi manages to avoid a massive disaster, keeping together a highly promising squad filled with numerous young talents. In addition, Spurs’ victory condemns West Ham United to relegation to the EFL Championship regardless of their result, causing a huge disaster for the club.

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2025-26 Premier League standings

Alongside the Hammers, Burnley and Wolves join the relegation list for the 2025–26 season. Not only has the relegation battle now been decided, but also the UEFA Champions League spots, with Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United, Aston Villa, and Liverpool securing qualification. Alongside them, AFC Bournemouth and Sunderland have secured their places in the UEFA Europa League. Finally, Brighton & Hove Albion will compete in the UEFA Conference League.