Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Saudi Pro League
Comments

How to watch Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr
© Abdullah Ahmed/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej
WHAT Saudi Pro League
WHEN 12:30pm ET / 9:30am PT • Sunday, November 23, 2025
WHERE Fox Soccer Plus, Fubo
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Al Nassr enter this clash on an eight-match surge, coming off a hard-fought 2–1 win over Al Feiha that kept their flawless stretch alive and reinforced the urgency with Al Hilal applying pressure in the leadership chase.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his group know every point matters, especially against an Al Khaleej squad that has shown flashes despite an inconsistent season and has a track record of troubling stronger opponents, giving this matchup added intrigue as the league race tightens.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Advertisement
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
La Liga president Tebas discusses post-Messi/Ronaldo era and takes jab at Saudi Pro League

La Liga president Tebas discusses post-Messi/Ronaldo era and takes jab at Saudi Pro League

With a jab to the Saudi Pro League, La Liga president Javier Tebas addressed the post-Lionel Messi/Cristiano Ronaldo era.

Shock return to Real Madrid? Karim Benzema drops bombshell three-word hint on Al-Ittihad future as exit from Cristiano Ronaldo’s shadow looms

Shock return to Real Madrid? Karim Benzema drops bombshell three-word hint on Al-Ittihad future as exit from Cristiano Ronaldo’s shadow looms

Karim Benzema’s future at Al-Ittihad is edging into a decisive phase, and the Frenchman — still operating in the same league that Cristiano Ronaldo continues to dominate — has finally broken his silence on where he may play next season.

Cristiano Ronaldo for Al-Nassr or Lionel Messi for Inter Miami: Who has more goal involvements without penalties after leaving Europe?

Cristiano Ronaldo for Al-Nassr or Lionel Messi for Inter Miami: Who has more goal involvements without penalties after leaving Europe?

Now, as their storied careers are well into new chapters — one in the Middle East with Al-Nassr, the other under the Miami sun with Inter Miami — a new question divides fans once again. Who is performing better since leaving European soccer?

Is Christian Pulisic playing? Projected lineups for first Inter vs. AC Milan clash in 25-26 Serie A

Is Christian Pulisic playing? Projected lineups for first Inter vs. AC Milan clash in 25-26 Serie A

With Christian Pulisic set to make his return from injury, Inter Milan and AC Milan are clashing for the city derby in the 25-26 Serie A.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo