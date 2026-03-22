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Pep Guardiola reaches 40 trophies as a manager after Manchester City’s Carabao Cup win over Arsenal

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City.
© Gareth Copley/Getty ImagesPep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola has long been regarded as one of the finest coaches of the modern era, not only for the revolutionary tactics he has deployed across multiple countries, but for the remarkable haul of silverware he has accumulated along the way. With Manchester City‘s Carabao Cup victory over Arsenal, Guardiola now sits second on the all-time list of most decorated managers with 40 trophies.

Manchester City headed into Sunday’s final having been knocked out of the Champions League Round of 16 by Real Madrid, in need of a trophy to salvage something from the campaign. Guardiola delivered, with a disciplined and well-organized City side neutralizing an Arsenal team that struggled throughout to build from the back and create meaningful chances.

Nico O’Riley proved to be the match-winner in the second half, scoring a brace in the 60th and 64th minutes to clinch the 2025-26 Carabao Cup. The victory over his former pupil Mikel Arteta extended Guardiola’s personal trophy count to 40, ending what had been a barren previous campaign without silverware.

Nobody – even myself – would (bet) £1 today for a victory. Arsenal were on an incredible run and we could not win against Nottingham Forest at home or West Ham away. We lost 5-1 aggregate against Real Madrid despite the fact we were 65 minutes 10 against 11. So few people, really few people, but the players proved it again – the older players and especially the new ones,” he admitted in the post-match press conference.

Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City and Mikel Arteta of Arsenal during the Carabao Cup Final.

Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City and Mikel Arteta of Arsenal during the Carabao Cup Final.

Pep Guardiola’s trophy cabinet

Guardiola began his managerial career with Barcelona B before being promoted to the first team in 2008, launching a career defined by sustained success, first at the Camp Nou, then at Bayern Munich, and now at Manchester City. His full trophy breakdown is as follows:

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Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City crowned 2026 Carabao Cup Champions with a Nico O’Reilly brace vs Arsenal

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Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City crowned 2026 Carabao Cup Champions with a Nico O’Reilly brace vs Arsenal

Guardiola’s 14 trophies at Barcelona (2008-2012)

  • 3 La Liga titles (2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-11)
  • 2 Copa del Rey (2008-09, 2011-12)
  • 3 Spanish Super Cups (2009, 2010, 2011)
  • 2 Champions League titles (2008-09, 2010-11)
  • 2 UEFA Super Cups (2009, 2011)
  • 2 Club World Cups (2009, 2011)

Guardiola’s 7 trophies at Bayern Munich (2013-2016)

  • 3 Bundesliga titles (2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16)
  • 2 German Cups (DFB-Pokal) (2013-14, 2015-16)
  • 1 UEFA Super Cup (2013)
  • 1 Club World Cup (2013)

Guardiola’s 19 trophies at Manchester City (2016-2026)

  • 6 Premier League titles (2017-18, 2018-19, 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24)
  • 5 League Cups (Carabao Cup) (2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21, 2025-26)
  • 3 Community Shields (2018, 2019, 2024)
  • 2 FA Cups (2019, 2023)
  • 1 Champions League title (2022-23)
  • 1 UEFA Super Cup (2023)
  • 1 Club World Cup (2023)
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Who is the most decorated coach in soccer history?

Guardiola’s standing at each of his three clubs is a testament to his consistent excellence, holding the record as the most decorated manager in the histories of both Barcelona and Manchester City, while his three years at Bayern still placed him second on the club’s all-time list behind Ottmar Hitzfeld (11). But he still has ground to make up before reaching the summit of the overall rankings.

Manchester United Manager Sir Alex Ferguson celebrates with the Premier League trophy.

Manchester United Manager Sir Alex Ferguson celebrates with the Premier League trophy.

That distinction belongs to Sir Alex Ferguson, whose 39-year managerial career spanning from 1974 to 2013 produced a staggering 49 trophies. Ferguson claimed 11 during his time in Scotland with St. Mirren and Aberdeen before moving to Manchester United, where he spent 27 years and added 38 more titles across domestic and European competition.

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Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City crowned 2026 Carabao Cup Champions with a Nico O’Reilly brace vs Arsenal

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