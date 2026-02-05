Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
CARABAO CUP
Comments

Pep Guardiola asks Manchester City to force a rule revision: ‘Hopefully they can change it’

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

Follow us on Google!
Guardiola wants Manchester City to ask for a rule change
© Gareth Copley/Getty ImagesGuardiola wants Manchester City to ask for a rule change

Pep Guardiola has been in the news recently with statements complaining about the narrative of Manchester City’s spending, claiming other English clubs invested even more. Now he’s seeking a rule exception for an upcoming match.

What the manager wants is for the club to present a letter so he can include Marc Guehi in the lineup for the Carabao Cup final against Arsenal on March 22 at Wembley Stadium.

The Spanish manager said: “I told the club we must ask. Hopefully we can convince them that Marc can play in the final. I don’t understand why he cannot play in the final. Hopefully we make a letter. You buy a player for a lot of money, and he is not able to play for a rule I don’t understand. Hopefully they can change it.”

The rule that Guardiola wants to change

With injuries piling up in Manchester City’s defense, the club moved for a player they had tracked for some time. However, because Guehi already played for Crystal Palace in the competition, Guardiola faces a regulatory obstacle.

Guehi may not be allowed to play the Carabao Cup final (Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Guehi may not be allowed to play the Carabao Cup final (Michael Regan/Getty Images)

This season the Carabao Cup rules were modified slightly on player eligibility. Previously, players could represent only one club during the competition. The rule states that a player can only represent a second club if he joins that team before the first leg of the semifinals is played, according to The Guardian. With Guehi arriving on January 19, that condition was not met, as Manchester City had already played and taken a 2-0 lead over Newcastle.

Advertisement
Xabi Alonso’s future may not only lie in Liverpool, as the Spaniard reportedly joins a short list for top Premier League job

see also

Xabi Alonso’s future may not only lie in Liverpool, as the Spaniard reportedly joins a short list for top Premier League job

Guehi’s transfer from Crystal Palace

The defender was a target for many top clubs in last summer’s transfer market, with Crystal Palace facing the prospect of losing him for free at the end of his contract. Palace ultimately sold him this January rather than risk losing him for nothing.

Manchester City paid £20 million (roughly $27 million) for him as injuries forced them into the market. Among the defenders currently unavailable for Guardiola are Josko Gvardiol and John Stones, while Nathan Ake has also missed time.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City future reportedly revealed amid transfer spending discomfort

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City future reportedly revealed amid transfer spending discomfort

After expressing his discomfort over the club transfer spendings, Pep Guardiola's future at Manchester City has been reportedly revealed.

How to watch Manchester City vs Newcastle in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Carabao Cup

How to watch Manchester City vs Newcastle in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Carabao Cup

Manchester City will receive Newcastle in the second leg of the 2025/26 Carabao Cup semifinals. Supporters in the United States can watch every moment live on television or through streaming platforms, with multiple viewing options available.

Xabi Alonso’s future may not only lie in Liverpool, as the Spaniard reportedly joins a short list for top Premier League job

Xabi Alonso’s future may not only lie in Liverpool, as the Spaniard reportedly joins a short list for top Premier League job

Following his departure from Real Madrid, Xabi Alonso has attracted the attention of Liverpool, who reportedly view him as an ideal candidate. However, the Spaniard has also joined a short list of managers being considered to take charge of a major Premier League club.

Christian Pulisic joins history books despite injury woes as Milan shatters impressive 2025-26 European record

Christian Pulisic joins history books despite injury woes as Milan shatters impressive 2025-26 European record

Christian Pulisic did not step onto the pitch on Tuesday night against Bologna, yet his name still found its way into a chapter of Milan’s modern history.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo