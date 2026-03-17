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How to watch Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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David Raya of Arsenal
© Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesDavid Raya of Arsenal
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen
WHAT UEFA Champions League
WHEN 4pm ET / 1pm PT • Tuesday, March 17, 2026
WHERE Paramount+ and ViX
FREE TRIAL WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Everything will be on the line in London as Arsenal and Bayer Leverkusen meet for the decisive second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 matchup. The tie heads to England completely level after a 1–1 draw in Germany, where Leverkusen showed resilience to hold off an Arsenal widely viewed as the favorite.

Now, with home advantage on their side, the Gunners will aim to turn that momentum into a spot in the quarterfinals, while Leverkusen arrive knowing the even aggregate score keeps their hopes very much alive heading into this pivotal showdown—so make sure you don’t miss what promises to be a thrilling European night.

More details on how to watch

Paramount+ is now offering a 7-day free trial promotion for new subscribers, giving fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer fans (and other content) for free.
After the 7-day trial, Paramount+ is just $7.99 per month.
Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to Serie A, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes EFL Championship, EFL League One, EFL League Two, Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; NWSL; and much more.
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Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as: Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Frasier, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Evil, as well as movies including Mean Girls, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.
Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Paramount+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
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Here are the steps to sign up for your 7-day free trial to Paramount+:
1. After clicking the ‘Try It Free’ button, you’ll see the following page that explains the two choices you’ll find. Click ‘Continue’ to be presented with the options:
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SEE MORE: Schedule of UEFA Champions League games on US TV and streaming
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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

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Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
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To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
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