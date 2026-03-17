Why isn’t Martin Odegaard playing for Arsenal in Champions League game against Bayer Leverkusen?

Arsenal are bidding for a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal spot against Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday at the Emirates Stadium. But fans hoping to see the Gunners at full strength will be disappointed, with Martin Odegaard absent from the squad entirely.

Odegaard will play no part in the second leg of the Round of 16 against Leverkusen due to a knee injury. Head coach Mikel Arteta confirmed as much at Monday’s pre-match press conference, ruling out the Norway captain alongside Jurrien Timber, another key figure who will miss the game.

The midfielder has been managing the knee issue since late February, making his last appearance in the North London derby against Tottenham Hotspur, where he lasted just 13 minutes. Since that February 22 outing, Odegaard has sat out Arsenal’s last five matches, including the first leg against Leverkusen.

The Norwegian addressed his situation in his pre-match program notes ahead of the Everton fixture: “I’m desperate to get back to playing as soon as I can. It’s been difficult for me with the knee injury lately, but I’m working as hard as I can to get back to full fitness now. The main thing is to be 100% again, and make sure I can properly help the team.“

Viktor Gyoekeres of Arsenal celebrates with teammate Martin Odegaard after scoring against Tottenham Hotspur.

The first leg at the BayArena ended in a 1-1 draw, with Robert Andrich and Kai Havertz getting on the scoresheet. With home support behind them at the Emirates, Arsenal will be confident of advancing, though they will need to do so without one of their most influential players.

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Arsenal aiming to have Odegaard back for City

Beyond Tuesday’s Leverkusen clash in the Champions League, Arsenal face another major occasion on the horizon, with the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City scheduled for Sunday, March 22. For that showpiece, Arteta is hopeful of having Odegaard available.

Speaking at Monday’s press conference, the Spanish coach offered a cautiously optimistic update: “So we’re really pushing, he really wants to try to be available, but we’ll have to wait and see in the next few days when he trains with the team how he feels. We know the game that we’re going to be playing in a few days again, and the more players that we have the better.“