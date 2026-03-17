Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
UEFA Champions League
Comments

Why isn’t Martin Odegaard playing for Arsenal in Champions League game against Bayer Leverkusen?

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Martin Odegaard of Arsenal.
© Alex Pantling/Getty ImagesMartin Odegaard of Arsenal.

Arsenal are bidding for a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal spot against Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday at the Emirates Stadium. But fans hoping to see the Gunners at full strength will be disappointed, with Martin Odegaard absent from the squad entirely.

Odegaard will play no part in the second leg of the Round of 16 against Leverkusen due to a knee injury. Head coach Mikel Arteta confirmed as much at Monday’s pre-match press conference, ruling out the Norway captain alongside Jurrien Timber, another key figure who will miss the game.

The midfielder has been managing the knee issue since late February, making his last appearance in the North London derby against Tottenham Hotspur, where he lasted just 13 minutes. Since that February 22 outing, Odegaard has sat out Arsenal’s last five matches, including the first leg against Leverkusen.

The Norwegian addressed his situation in his pre-match program notes ahead of the Everton fixture: “I’m desperate to get back to playing as soon as I can. It’s been difficult for me with the knee injury lately, but I’m working as hard as I can to get back to full fitness now. The main thing is to be 100% again, and make sure I can properly help the team.

Viktor Gyoekeres of Arsenal celebrates with teammate Martin Odegaard after scoring against Tottenham Hotspur.

Viktor Gyoekeres of Arsenal celebrates with teammate Martin Odegaard after scoring against Tottenham Hotspur.

The first leg at the BayArena ended in a 1-1 draw, with Robert Andrich and Kai Havertz getting on the scoresheet. With home support behind them at the Emirates, Arsenal will be confident of advancing, though they will need to do so without one of their most influential players.

Advertisement
Ulreich joins Manuel Neuer in Bayern Munich injury crisis as 16-year-old set for Champions League debut vs Atalanta

see also

Ulreich joins Manuel Neuer in Bayern Munich injury crisis as 16-year-old set for Champions League debut vs Atalanta

Arsenal aiming to have Odegaard back for City

Beyond Tuesday’s Leverkusen clash in the Champions League, Arsenal face another major occasion on the horizon, with the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City scheduled for Sunday, March 22. For that showpiece, Arteta is hopeful of having Odegaard available.

Speaking at Monday’s press conference, the Spanish coach offered a cautiously optimistic update: “So we’re really pushing, he really wants to try to be available, but we’ll have to wait and see in the next few days when he trains with the team how he feels. We know the game that we’re going to be playing in a few days again, and the more players that we have the better.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

How to watch Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Arsenal will face Bayer Leverkusen in the second leg of the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Check here for the kickoff times and details on how to watch the match live on TV or through streaming services in the United States.

How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Arsenal in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Champions League

How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Arsenal in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Champions League

Bayer Leverkusen receive Arsenal in the first leg of the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League 2025/2026 edition. Here you can find kickoff times along with TV and streaming information for viewers in the United States.

How to watch Olympiacos vs Bayer Leverkusen in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Champions League

How to watch Olympiacos vs Bayer Leverkusen in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Champions League

Olympiacos take on Bayer Leverkusen in the first leg of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-offs. Here’s everything you need to know about kickoff times, plus how to watch the match live on TV or stream it in the United States.

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly pushes to bring Portugal’s Rafael Leao to Al Nassr as AC Milan stance emerges

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly pushes to bring Portugal’s Rafael Leao to Al Nassr as AC Milan stance emerges

Rafael Leao could be on his way out of AC Milan, with reports indicating that Cristiano Ronaldo is looking to bring him to Al Nassr.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo