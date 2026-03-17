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Neymar responds to Carlo Ancelotti’s heartbreaking Brazil snub with powerful social media message as 2026 FIFA World Cup dreams take hit

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Neymar rejected Carlo Ancelotti’s claim that his Brazil omission was due to fitness issues, insisting it was a purely technical decision by the coach.
© Getty ImagesNeymar rejected Carlo Ancelotti’s claim that his Brazil omission was due to fitness issues, insisting it was a purely technical decision by the coach.

The emotional weight of international soccer has once again fallen heavily on Neymar, as the Brazilian icon has again responded to a painful decision from Carlo Ancelotti. The forward, who remains one of the most recognizable figures in the game, was left out of Brazil‘s latest squad ahead of crucial friendlies on the road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Despite the setback, Neymar chose to respond publicly, not with anger alone, but with a message that carried deeper meaning. The post quickly captured attention, reflecting both his disappointment and his determination to keep fighting for a place on soccer’s biggest stage. The omission came as part of Brazil’s preparations for upcoming friendlies against France and Croatia, two high-level tests scheduled in the United States.

When announcing the squad, Ancelotti made his stance crystal clear. Reputation alone would not be enough. “Neymar can be at the World Cup if he is 100%. Why haven’t I called him up now? Because he’s not at 100%, we need players who are at 100%,” the Italian coach explained.

The message was consistent with his philosophy since taking charge: fitness over legacy. Even for Brazil’s all-time leading scorer, there would be no exceptions. For the 34-year-old, still working his way back after a serious knee injury suffered in 2023, the decision represented a harsh reality. The door is not fully closed, but it is only slightly open.

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Neymar breaks his silence

Neymar did not hide his feelings. Speaking publicly after the squad announcement, the forward admitted that the decision had affected him deeply, but insisted that his focus remains unchanged. “You cannot simply brush that aside… Of course, I am angry and sad that I was not called up,” he said. “But the focus remains day by day, every training session, match by match. We will achieve our goal. There is still one final call-up to come, and the dream lives on.”

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The statement reflected both vulnerability and resilience. At 34, Neymar understands that time is no longer on his side, yet his ambition to represent Brazil on the world stage remains intact.

Neymar Jr. of Brazil.

Neymar’s last appearance for Brazil was in October 2023.

The message that spoke louder than words

While his verbal response was powerful, it was Neymar’s social media activity that truly captured global attention. Shortly after the squad announcement, he posted a mending-heart Instagram story accompanied by a Bible verse, a symbolic message that revealed the emotional toll of the situation. The quote, drawn from scripture, emphasized trust in a larger plan even when circumstances feel unclear. “You do not realize now what I am doing, but later you will understand.”

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The post, combined with imagery contrasting personal reflection and national pride, painted a picture of a player grappling with disappointment while holding onto hope. The message quickly went viral, with fans divided between those supporting Neymar’s resilience and those questioning whether his time with Brazil is coming to an end.

Despite everything, his World Cup dream is still not officially over. The Selecao’s final squad will be announced in the coming months, leaving the forward with a narrow window to prove his fitness and form. Upcoming matches with Santos will be crucial, as he looks to demonstrate that he can still perform at the highest level. The challenge is immense, and the expectations are even greater.

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