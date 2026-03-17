Chelsea vs. PSG: Predicted lineups for 2025-26 Champions League Round of 16 Second Leg clash

Although Chelsea were coming in strong form, they were defeated 5–2 by Paris Saint-Germain in an exciting match. Nonetheless, the Blues head into today’s second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 looking to mount an impressive comeback. However, the French side will not make it easy, as they boast a well-balanced squad across all areas, making things difficult for the Premier League side.

Under coach Liam Rosenior, the Blues have gradually begun to play closer to their best, establishing a tactical balance in midfield and giving Enzo Fernandez a prominent role. However, they are struggling to shine defensively, as their defenders have yet to reach their peak form, committing several errors in every game. As a result, they face the difficult task of preventing goals, while Joao Pedro and Cole Palmer look to make a difference on the scoring end.

PSG have managed to remain one of the most dominant teams in the world. Not only has Ousmane Dembélé regained his physical form, but they have also brought out the best in Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. In addition, coach Luis Enrique has kept Vitinha performing at his best in midfield, which solidifies the defensive backline led by Marquinhos and Willian Pacho. With this, they emerge as the favorites to secure a spot in the Champions League quarterfinals.

While Chelsea come into the match with urgency to overturn the result, PSG remain relatively calm, holding a comfortable aggregate lead. Despite this, both teams are expected to adopt an attacking approach, viewing it as the best way to secure his spot to the next round. However, the French side have more tools to shine, as not only Dembélé and Kvaratskhelia, but also Bradley Barcola and Désiré Doué have been performing at a high level.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia of PSG runs with the ball under pressure from Moises Caicedo and Malo Gusto of Chelsea.

Chelsea predicted lineups vs. PSG

Not only do Chelsea have to overturn the score against PSG, but they also come into the match with numerous absences. Coach Rosenior will be without Reece James, Malo Gusto, Jamie Gittens, Filip Jørgensen, and Levi Colwill. Despite this, they may rely on Tosin Adarabioyo as the leader of their defense, while looking to Enzo Fernández, João Pedro, and Cole Palmer to make the difference in the scoring side.

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Considering this, the Blues could lineup as follows: Robert Sanchez; Jorrel Hato, Tosin Adarabioyo, Trevoh Chalobah, Marc Cucurella; Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia; Cole Palmer, Enzo Fernandez, Pedro Neto; Joao Pedro.

PSG predicted lineup vs. Chelsea

PSG come into today’s clash against Chelsea as clear favorites due to their aggregate lead. However, coach Luis Enrique still has two key absences, as neither Fabián Ruiz nor Quentin Ndjantou will be available due to fitness issues. Despite this, the French side maintain a deep bench and keep their key pillars: Marquinhos, Vitinha, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Ousmane Dembélé. Because of this, they aim to secure their place in the quarterfinals.

With this in mind, PSG could play as follows: Matvey Safonov; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Vitinha, Joao Neves, Warren Zaire-Emery; Bradley Barcola, Ousmane Dembélé, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

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