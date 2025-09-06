How to watch Armenia vs Portugal match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Armenia vs Portugal on US television and via legal streaming:
|WHO
|Armenia vs Portugal
|WHAT
|UEFA World Cup Qualifiers
|WHEN
|12:00pm ET / 9:00am PT • Saturday, September 6, 2025
|WHERE
|Fox Soccer Plus, ViX, Fubo
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Portugal begin their World Cup qualifying journey with sky-high expectations, entering the competition as one of the favorites to clinch an automatic berth. Cristiano Ronaldo headlines a deep and talented roster built to control a group that many see as theirs to lose.
Still, the challenge will be avoiding any lapses in focus, especially against an Armenia team that has quietly grown more competitive and is targeting a push for the runner-up spot. Portugal will look to stamp its authority early with a convincing performance, while Armenia aim to disrupt the script and prove it belongs in the qualification race.
More details on how to watch
With Fubo
, you can watch Armenia vs Portugal and tons more games.
The Fubo app
If you're planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule
to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you're abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN
, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk's guide to the best VPNs
for streaming soccer.