Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
friendly
Comments

Have they reconciled? USMNT boss Mauricio Pochettino gives six-word update on Christian Pulisic’s relationship

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Mauricio Pochettino (left) and Christian Pulisic (right)
© Getty ImagesMauricio Pochettino (left) and Christian Pulisic (right)

The U.S. men’s national team enters a pivotal moment as Mauricio Pochettino and Christian Pulisic reunite at camp ahead of friendlies against South Korea and Japan. The dynamic between coach and captain has been under the microscope since the summer, raising the question: have they truly buried the hatchet?

The tension between Pulisic and Pochettino first came to light during the CONCACAF Nations League third-place match last March, when Pulisic waved off an attempted substitution. Two months later, he skipped the Gold Cup, officially to recover from long and grueling seasons with Milan.

The U.S. Soccer Federation publicly backed the decision, but critics did not hold back. Former stars Landon Donovan and Clint Dempsey questioned Pulisic’s commitment, prompting backlash from teammates and a fiery defense from the forward himself.

In an interview with CBS Sports, Pulisic revealed he had offered to play in two friendlies before the tournament but was rejected by the Argentine manager, who wanted a single unified roster for the Gold Cup. The American admitted he didn’t understand the decision.

What did Pochettino say about Pulisic?

Now, as the USMNT prepares for its first friendlies of the fall, Pochettino has attempted to draw a line under the saga. Speaking to reporters in New Jersey, he insisted that the matter no longer casts a shadow over the squad. “We all made a mistake in some time, because we read the situation in a different way,” he admitted. “The most important is that when you are intelligent people, if we want to move on and do the right things — I want to be intelligent.”

Advertisement

And then, with his six-word claim, Pochettino clarified his stance: “For me, it’s in the past.” The message was clear—whatever disagreements lingered from the summer are now behind them. “Christian is happy to be here,” he added. “Of course, he’s an important player for us.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Kylian Mbappe continues Luka Modric’s legacy: Watch Real Madrid star open account as Real Madrid’s new No. 10 with brace in final pre-season game ahead of La Liga start

Kylian Mbappe continues Luka Modric’s legacy: Watch Real Madrid star open account as Real Madrid’s new No. 10 with brace in final pre-season game ahead of La Liga start

The white shirts are moving with sharp intent, and in the midst of it all, Kylian Mbappe is not just playing – he’s carrying a legacy.

From flopping hard in Lionel Messi’s MLS to reigning back in Europe: Christian Pulisic’s ex-Milan teammate Olivier Giroud scores jaw-dropping pre-season goal

From flopping hard in Lionel Messi’s MLS to reigning back in Europe: Christian Pulisic’s ex-Milan teammate Olivier Giroud scores jaw-dropping pre-season goal

When Olivier Giroud departed Christian Pulisic’s Milan to join Lionel Messi’s MLS rival LAFC, expectations were sky-high. in a twist of fate, the move didn’t pan out as planned.

First of many: Watch Viktor Gyokeres open his Arsenal account in 2025 Emirates Cup clash with Athletic Club

First of many: Watch Viktor Gyokeres open his Arsenal account in 2025 Emirates Cup clash with Athletic Club

Arsenal’s final pre-season outing on home soil is unfolding at the Emirates Stadium, where Viktor Gyokeres has just scored his first goal for the club in their Emirates Cup meeting with Spanish side Athletic Club.

How to watch England vs Andorra match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

How to watch England vs Andorra match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

England will face Andorra in a Matchday 5 clash of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. Fans in the United States can watch the action live across multiple TV and streaming platforms.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo