U20 World Cup
How to watch Argentina U20 vs Italy U20 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 U20 World Cup

By Leonardo Herrera

Argentina supporters hold the Argentine flag
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Argentina U20 vs Italy U20 on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Argentina U20 vs Italy U20
WHAT 2025 U20 World Cup
WHEN 7:00pm ET / 4:00pm PT • Saturday, October 4, 2025
WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, FS2 and Telemundo
Match Overview

Argentina U20 have already punched their ticket to the knockout stage after back-to-back wins over Cuba and Australia, but they’ll need at least a draw to lock up the top spot in the group. Standing in their way is Italy U20, a squad sitting on four points after a hard-fought draw with Cuba.

The Italians know a single point guarantees their progression, but with so much on the line, both teams are expected to push for more in this decisive clash. Don’t miss a matchup that could shape the rest of the tournament.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Argentina U20 vs Italy U20 and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
