Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
PREMIER LEAGUE
Comments

Video: Moises Caicedo scores stunning goal for Chelsea vs Liverpool in Premier League

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Moises Caicedo of Chelsea celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool.
© Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesMoises Caicedo of Chelsea celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool.

Chelsea and Liverpool are putting on one of the most entertaining matches of the weekend in European soccer. The Premier League leaders are visiting Stamford Bridge, where they were stunned by an incredible goal from Moises Caicedo.

Considering the start of the 2025-26 season for both teams, the Reds appeared to be the clear favorites for this match. They opened the year with five straight wins and entered Matchday 7 of the English league as the leaders in the standings. On top of that, the Blues are missing several key players, including Cole Palmer, due to injuries and suspensions.

However, the two consecutive defeats seem to have shaken Liverpool’s confidence. They unexpectedly fell to Crystal Palace last week, followed by another setback in the UEFA Champions League against Galatasaray.

That loss of confidence was evident in the opening minutes at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea came out determined to set the tempo, relying on the defensive solidity of Enzo Maresca’s chosen back line, the ball control of Enzo Fernandez and Caicedo, and the pace of their wingers. That approach left Arne Slot’s side clearly uncomfortable, as they were outplayed from the very start.

Tweet placeholder

Caicedo makes the difference

Chelsea’s tactical superiority was evident from the outset, as they took control of possession and created the first scoring opportunities. In that context, it was Moises Caicedo who made the difference.

Advertisement
Premier League 2025 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

see also

Premier League 2025 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

In the 14th minute, the Ecuadorian midfielder received a pass from Malo Gusto just past midfield. Driving forward with intent, he advanced toward the box and unleashed a powerful right-footed strike that found the back of the net to open the scoring.

Chelsea are a problem for Slot

Liverpool went into halftime concerned about their inability to find the right paths forward during the first half, despite having a couple of chances to score — including a header from Alexander Isak that went just over the bar.

Chelsea being a headache for the Reds is nothing new. In fact, the heaviest defeat of Arne Slot’s tenure came precisely against the Blues: in May of this year, Chelsea beat them 3-1, one of the few losses Liverpool suffered during their Premier League title campaign.

Advertisement

If this defeat is confirmed, it would also extend an alarming negative streak for the Reds. It would be their third consecutive loss across all competitions, and their second straight in the Premier League. The last time something similar happened domestically was in April 2023.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Why is Cole Palmer not playing for Chelsea vs Liverpool in Premier League?

Why is Cole Palmer not playing for Chelsea vs Liverpool in Premier League?

Chelsea will face Liverpool in the Premier League without Cole Palmer, their biggest star.

Salah starts: Confirmed lineups for Chelsea vs Liverpool in Premier League Matchday 7

Salah starts: Confirmed lineups for Chelsea vs Liverpool in Premier League Matchday 7

Chelsea and Liverpool face off in a key Premier League showdown.

How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

Chelsea take on Liverpool in a Matchday 7 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff times and options for watching on TV and streaming.

How to watch Argentina U20 vs Italy U20 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 U20 World Cup

How to watch Argentina U20 vs Italy U20 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 U20 World Cup

Argentina U20 play against Italy U20 in a pivotal Matchday 3 encounter of the 2025 U20 World Cup group stage. Find all the essential details, including kickoff times and live broadcast options on TV and streaming services.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo