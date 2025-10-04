Video: Moises Caicedo scores stunning goal for Chelsea vs Liverpool in Premier League

Chelsea and Liverpool are putting on one of the most entertaining matches of the weekend in European soccer. The Premier League leaders are visiting Stamford Bridge, where they were stunned by an incredible goal from Moises Caicedo.

Considering the start of the 2025-26 season for both teams, the Reds appeared to be the clear favorites for this match. They opened the year with five straight wins and entered Matchday 7 of the English league as the leaders in the standings. On top of that, the Blues are missing several key players, including Cole Palmer, due to injuries and suspensions.

However, the two consecutive defeats seem to have shaken Liverpool’s confidence. They unexpectedly fell to Crystal Palace last week, followed by another setback in the UEFA Champions League against Galatasaray.

That loss of confidence was evident in the opening minutes at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea came out determined to set the tempo, relying on the defensive solidity of Enzo Maresca’s chosen back line, the ball control of Enzo Fernandez and Caicedo, and the pace of their wingers. That approach left Arne Slot’s side clearly uncomfortable, as they were outplayed from the very start.

Tweet placeholder

Caicedo makes the difference

Chelsea’s tactical superiority was evident from the outset, as they took control of possession and created the first scoring opportunities. In that context, it was Moises Caicedo who made the difference.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Premier League 2025 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

In the 14th minute, the Ecuadorian midfielder received a pass from Malo Gusto just past midfield. Driving forward with intent, he advanced toward the box and unleashed a powerful right-footed strike that found the back of the net to open the scoring.

Chelsea are a problem for Slot

Liverpool went into halftime concerned about their inability to find the right paths forward during the first half, despite having a couple of chances to score — including a header from Alexander Isak that went just over the bar.

Chelsea being a headache for the Reds is nothing new. In fact, the heaviest defeat of Arne Slot’s tenure came precisely against the Blues: in May of this year, Chelsea beat them 3-1, one of the few losses Liverpool suffered during their Premier League title campaign.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If this defeat is confirmed, it would also extend an alarming negative streak for the Reds. It would be their third consecutive loss across all competitions, and their second straight in the Premier League. The last time something similar happened domestically was in April 2023.