Who starts in Milan’s derby clash against Juventus? Christian Pulisic, Santiago Gimenez, and Luka Modric aim to keep Serie A top spot

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Coach Massimiliano Allegri confirmed that Giménez, along with Luka Modrić, will return to AC Milan training in early August.
The Serie A title race is already heating up, and this Sunday brings one of its defining early moments. Milan travels to Turin to face Juventus in what promises to be a fiery encounter between two of Italy’s great soccer powers. At the heart of the anticipation lies a tactical mystery — who will start in Milan’s attack and midfield between Christian PulisicSantiago Gimenez, and Luka Modric, three players who have become crucial to Massimiliano Allegri’s resurgent side. For Milan, the mission is clear: defend the top spot and continue the winning streak. For Juventus, it’s about halting that momentum and reclaiming a sense of dominance that once defined the Bianconeri.

When these two giants meet, history weighs heavily. Between them, the two clubs boast 55 Serie A titles and nine European Cups, making every encounter a reflection of Italy’s soccer soul. But this time, there’s more at stake than pride — Milan leads the standings by one point, while Juventus, now coached by Igor Tudor, is desperate to prove its title credentials.

The Old Lady enters the match unbeaten in the last ten league games, though recent form suggests a side struggling for rhythm. Their defence, usually a source of pride, has been uncharacteristically porous. Individual errors and late lapses have cost them valuable points. Against the Rossoneri’s rejuvenated front line, that could be fatal.

For Massimiliano Allegri, this fixture carries deep emotion. The Milan boss returns to face the club he once led to glory, having won five Serie A and five Coppa Italia titles with Juventus before a stormy departure in 2024. His public meltdown during the Coppa Italia final left scars in Turin, but also renewed his hunger. Now, back at San Siro for a second stint, Allegri has overseen a remarkable turnaround.

Will Pulisic, Gimenez, and Modric play?

The mystery surrounding Milan’s lineup has become the match’s biggest talking point. Fans have debated for days who Allegri will start in the attacking setup — but one decision has already been made.

According to Il Quotidiano Sportivo, Christian Pulisic will lead the line once again. The USMNT star, who has already scored six goals in Serie A and the Coppa Italia this season, has been Milan’s most dangerous weapon. His combination of pace, creativity, and clinical finishing has made him the early favorite for the top goalscorer title.

Alongside him, Santiago Gimenez — the prolific Mexican striker — is expected to start over Rafael Leao and Christopher Nkunku, both of whom will likely begin on the bench. Gimenez’s form since arriving from Feyenoord has been fluctuating, but it is his chemistry with Pulisic that has quickly developed into one of Milan’s most potent attacking partnerships.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring his team’s third goal with his teammate Luka Modric

Behind them, Luka Modric has added calm and class to the Red and Blacks’ midfield. The Croatian veteran’s vision and composure have transformed the team’s play, offering a perfect balance to the energy of Adrien Rabiot and Youssouf Fofana. His inclusion brings both experience and control — two qualities Allegri will rely on against his former club.

Predicted lineups

Predicted Milan XI (3-5-2): Maignan; De Winter, Gabbia, Pavlovic; Saelemaekers, Fofana, Modric, Rabiot, Bartesaghi; Pulisic, Gimenez.

Tweet placeholder
Predicted Juventus XI (3-4-2-1): Di Gregorio; Gatti, Kalulu, Kelly; Cambiaso, Locatelli, McKennie, Kostic; Yıldız, Conceicao; Openda.

