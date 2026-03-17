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How to watch Alajuelense vs LAFC in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Mathieu Choinière of the Los Angeles FC
© Harry How/Getty ImagesMathieu Choinière of the Los Angeles FC
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Alajuelense vs LAFC on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Alajuelense vs LAFC
WHAT CONCACAF Champions Cup
WHEN 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT • Tuesday, March 17, 2026
WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, FS1, TUDN and ViX
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

The decisive second leg of this tightly contested series is shaping up to deliver plenty of drama. Los Angeles FC entered the matchup as clear favorites, but the opening game proved far more complicated than expected, as the MLS side settled for a 1–1 draw at home against Alajuelense.

That result leaves the tie wide open and gives the Costa Rican club a historic opportunity to punch its ticket to the quarterfinals while knocking out a high-profile MLS opponent. With the aggregate score locked at 1–1 heading into the decisive clash, the margin for error is slim—and the outcome remains completely up for grabs.

More details of how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Alajuelense vs LAFC and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

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