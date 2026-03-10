Trending topics:
CONCACAF Champions Cup
How to watch LAFC vs Alajuelense in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Stephen Eustaquio of the Los Angeles FC
© Ronald Martinez/Getty ImagesStephen Eustaquio of the Los Angeles FC
Here are all of the details of where you can watch LAFC vs Alajuelense on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO LAFC vs Alajuelense
WHAT CONCACAF Champions Cup
WHEN 11:00 PM ET / 8:00 PM PT • Tuesday, March 10, 2026
WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, FS1, TUDN and ViX
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

After a dominant opening-round showing against Real España, Los Angeles FC enters its next test riding strong momentum and looking every bit like a contender to reach the tournament’s final stages. The MLS side now meets Liga Deportiva Alajuelense.

The Costa Rican giant is known for its international pedigree and ability to challenge favored opponents, setting the stage for a compelling clash between LAFC’s high-powered form and Alajuelense’s experience—so make sure you don’t miss what promises to be an exciting matchup.

More details of how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch LAFC vs Alajuelense and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

World Soccer Talk is the number one destination in the United States for soccer television and streaming information. We recommend that you bookmark our soccer games on TV today page as well as subscribing to our free daily email newsletter that includes TV schedules and the latest soccer news and opinion from around the world.
Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
