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Lionel Messi’s availability vs. Nashville addressed by Inter Miami coach Mascherano after Charlotte absence

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi and head coach Javier Mascherano.
© Alika Jenner/Getty ImagesInter Miami forward Lionel Messi and head coach Javier Mascherano.

Inter Miami drew 0-0 last Saturday against Charlotte FC in Major League Soccer, a match highlighted by the absence of Lionel Messi. Now, with the Concacaf Champions Cup matchup against Nashville SC looming, head coach Javier Mascherano spoke about the situation.

At Tuesday’s press conference, shared by journalist Jose Armando on X, Mascherano was asked about Messi’s absence — as well as Rodrigo De Paul’s — in the previous match. “They didn’t travel, and it was a decision we made together with them,” he began. “We preferred they avoid the trip and get some rest.”

Expanding on that explanation, the coach added: “We felt we had been traveling a lot, and it was a synthetic field — always a tough one in Charlotte. We’ve been on the road quite a bit over the past month and a half, between preseason and the start of the season.”

With that MLS match behind them, the Herons are now focused on the Concacaf Champions Cup, where they will face Nashville SC this Wednesday at Chase Stadium. It will be a decisive matchup, as they look to advance to quarterfinals after a 0-0 draw in the first leg.

Rodrigo De Paul #7 of Inter Miami CF celebrates after scoring in the 2025 MLS Cup Final against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Rodrigo De Paul #7 of Inter Miami CF.

Regarding that game, Mascherano offered reassurance about the availability of both Messi and De Paul. “Leo and Rodrigo are in perfect condition, like everyone else except Maxi,” the coach said, referring to Maximiliano Falcon, who has been sidelined since last Wednesday. “Maxi is the only player unavailable.”

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Report: Inter Miami set to boost Lionel Messi’s squad with 18-year-old Argentine through 2026 MLS season

Inter Miami must be especially cautious against Nashville

Wednesday’s match will be Inter Miami’s most important of the year so far. They will be playing for a place in the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals — the club’s primary objective this season.

After a scoreless draw in the first leg at Geodis Park, the Herons face a tricky situation heading into the decisive match at Chase Stadium. In this competition, away goals carry more weight when tiebreaking level series.

As a result, if the second leg also ends in a draw with goals (for example, 1-1 or 2-2), Nashville SC would advance. That means a single goal from the visitors would force Inter Miami to win the match.

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