Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly pushes to bring Portugal’s Rafael Leao to Al Nassr as AC Milan stance emerges

Cristiano Ronaldo has inspired many top-level players to leave Europe and begin new chapters in the Saudi Pro League. Now Portugal star Rafael Leao could follow a similar path and join Al Nassr, amid an uncertain situation at AC Milan.

Leao was involved in an unusual episode this past weekend when he appeared visibly frustrated after being substituted for Niclas Fullkrug in the second half of Milan’s loss to Lazio in Serie A.

“After Leao’s latest episode, reacting angrily to being substituted, his future is once again in doubt,” Diario AS reported on Tuesday. “Cristiano is looking to take advantage of the situation. The Portuguese star wants to convince his compatriot to join him in Saudi Arabia next summer.”

If confirmed, this would be a blockbuster move in the soccer world. Despite dealing with a disappointing, injury-hit season, Leao remains one of the most impactful players in Italian soccer, and a move from Europe to Saudi Arabia would certainly turn heads.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring a goal with Rafael Leao.

Across Serie A and Coppa Italia, the winger has made 24 appearances for AC Milan in the 2025–26 season, including 20 starts. In those matches, he has recorded 10 goals and 2 assists, averaging 0.5 goal contributions per game.

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see also Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly faces format change for Al Nassr’s AFC Champions League Two tie

AC Milan’s stance on Leao

Valued at €70 million (around $80 million) by the specialized website Transfermarkt, Rafael Leao is one of AC Milan’s biggest stars alongside Christian Pulisic. However, his future at the club remains uncertain. “Milan would be willing to listen to offers,” Diario AS added in the same report, regarding the possibility of Leao being transferred once the current season ends.

If that happens, Al Nassr would not be the only club interested. In fact, for weeks there have been rumors that two Premier League giants are closely monitoring Leao: Arsenal and Manchester United.

Another Portuguese teammate for Cristiano Ronaldo?

A potential move from AC Milan to join Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League would be a significant boost for Al Nassr. The club already boasts a star-studded attack, and the 26-year-old winger would be a strong addition to that group.

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Alongside Sadio Mane and Kingsley Coman, Al Nassr also feature two Portugal national team stars: Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix. The arrival of Rafael Leao would unite three key attacking players from Roberto Martinez’s squad and further strengthen Al Nassr’s push for the elusive Saudi Pro League title.