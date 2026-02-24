Trending topics:
CONCACAF Champions Cup
How to watch LAFC vs Real España in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Hugo Lloris of Los Angeles FC
Hugo Lloris of Los Angeles FC
Here are all of the details of where you can watch LAFC vs Real España on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO LAFC vs Real España
WHAT CONCACAF Champions Cup
WHEN 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT • Tuesday, February 24, 2026
WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, FS2, TUDN and ViX
Match Overview

After delivering a ruthless 6-1 road victory in the opening leg, Los Angeles FC return to Southern California with one foot firmly in the next round and all the momentum on their side. The MLS contender flexed its attacking depth early and often against Real España, turning what many projected as a lopsided matchup into a full-blown showcase of firepower.

Now back on home soil, LAFC are in prime position to close out the series in front of their supporters, while Real España head north simply hoping to salvage pride and produce a far more competitive performance despite facing overwhelming odds. With a spot in the next stage within reach and plenty of goals expected, this is one matchup fans won’t want to miss.

More details of how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch LAFC vs Real España and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

World Soccer Talk is the number one destination in the United States for soccer television and streaming information. We recommend that you bookmark our soccer games on TV today page as well as subscribing to our free daily email newsletter that includes TV schedules and the latest soccer news and opinion from around the world.
Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
