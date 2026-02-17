How to watch Real España vs LAFC in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Real España vs LAFC on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Real España vs LAFC WHAT CONCACAF Champions Cup WHEN 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT • Tuesday, February 17, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, FS2, TUDN and ViX STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

All eyes will be on Los Angeles FC as the MLS powerhouse opens its campaign in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, entering the tournament as one of the clear favorites to contend for the title. LAFC arrive with legitimate ambitions of making a deep run and lifting the trophy, but the road through CONCACAF is rarely smooth.

Standing in their way in the opening round is Real España, a Honduran side embracing the underdog role while believing it has what it takes to spring a surprise. Expect intensity from the opening whistle as LAFC look to assert its dominance and Real España aim to turn this first-leg clash into a statement performance.

More details of how to watch With With Fubo , you can watch Real España vs LAFC and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you World Soccer Talk is the number one destination in the United States for soccer television and streaming information. We recommend that you bookmark our World Soccer Talk is the number one destination in the United States for soccer television and streaming information. We recommend that you bookmark our soccer games on TV today page as well as subscribing to our free daily email newsletter that includes TV schedules and the latest soccer news and opinion from around the world.

Advertisement