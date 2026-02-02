How to watch Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr WHAT Saudi Pro League WHEN 10:15am ET / 7:15am PT • Monday, February 2, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, FS2 and FOX Deportes STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Momentum is starting to shift in the Saudi Pro League title hunt, and Matchday 19 proved it. Al Nassr closed the gap at the top to three points after securing three points against Al Kholood while leaders Al Hilal were held to a 2–2 draw by Al Qadisiyah.

With Cristiano Ronaldo leading a confident squad, Al Nassr understands that another win would keep the pressure firmly on the teams above them. Their next test comes against an Al Riyadh side fighting for survival, stuck on 12 points and just one step clear of the relegation zone, turning this contest into a high-stakes clash for both ends of the standings.

