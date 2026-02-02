Why isn’t Cristiano Ronaldo playing today for Al Nassr vs. Al Riyadh SC in the Saudi Pro League?

Despite beginning 2026 in poor form, Al Nassr seem to have regained their competitive rhythm, stringing together four consecutive victories. Their objective is to reclaim the Saudi Pro League lead, and today they face Al Riyadh SC, aiming for a win that could bring them closer to that goal. However, coach Jorge Jesus faces a challenge, as Cristiano Ronaldo will be unavailable for the match due to an unexpected reason.

Cristiano Ronaldo is in top form, avoiding injuries in the last game and training session. However, the Portuguese player will not be present in today’s game by his own decision, as he is unhappy with the management of Al Nassr by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF). The veteran believes that they are not receiving the same treatment as their rivals, such as Al Hilal, with the alleged arrival of Karim Benzema being the last straw, according to A Bola.

Although Benzema’s potential move to Al Hilal has reportedly unsettled Ronaldo, it does not imply any personal issues with the Frenchman. Instead, the Portuguese’s frustration appears directed at the lack of investment in Al Nassr, which contrasts sharply with the financial freedom rivals enjoy in the transfer market. Viewing this disparity as unfair competition, the 38-year-old icon seeks to exert pressure on the PIF to rectify the situation.

Jorge Jesus must make significant changes to his starting lineup, choosing Abdulrahman Ghareeb as the center forward in place of Ronaldo. Despite these adjustments, Al Nassr still stand as the clear favorites to win against Al Riyadh SC as they can feature Joao Felix, and Sadio Mane, providing a strong attacking presence. Additionally, Iñigo Martinez and Mohamed Simakan will continue to bolster the defense, enhancing the team’s stability.

Joao Felix of Al-Nassr FC celebrating.

Al Riyadh SC lineup vs. Al Nassr

Unlike Al Nassr, Al Riyadh SC do not head into the match in top form, having drawn their last three games and still without a win in 2026. However, they arrive with a full roster, meaning head coach José Daniel Carreño will have his key players available. As a result, Mamadou Sylla and Tozé will lead the attack once again, aiming for a victory that can set them back on a winning path.

With this in mind, Al Riyadh will lineup as follows: Milan Borjan; Osama Al-Boardi, Mohammed Al-Khaibari, Yoann Barbet, Abdulelah Al-Khaibri; Sergio González, Ahmed Al-Syahi, Ismaila Soro; Teddy Okou, Mamadou Sylla, Tozé.

Al Nassr lineup vs. Al Riyadh SC

Al Nassr face Al Riyadh with only a few absences in their squad, as Cristiano Ronaldo and Sami Al-Najei are the only players sidelined. Because of this, Jorge Jesus’ team head into the match as clear favorites to claim the win, with plans to field their strongest starting XI featuring João Félix and Sadio Mané. With this, they will be aiming for a fifth straight victory to remain close challengers to Al Hilal at the top of the Saudi Pro League.

Considering this, Al Nassr will play as follows: Bento Krepski; Sultan Al Ghanam, Mohamed Simakan, Iñigo Martinez, Saad Al Nasser; Sadio Mane, Ali Al Hassan, Ângelo, Ayman Yahya; Joao Felix, Abdulrahman Ghareeb.

