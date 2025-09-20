Trending topics:
How to watch Al Nassr vs Al Riyadh in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr
© Abdullah Ahmed/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Al Nassr vs Al Riyadh on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Al Nassr vs Al Riyadh
WHAT Saudi Pro League
WHEN 2:00pm ET / 11:00am PT • Saturday, September 20, 2025
WHERE Fox Soccer Plus, Fubo
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Al Nassr have stormed into the new Saudi Pro League campaign, dominating their opening two contests with seven goals scored and a perfect defensive record, sending a clear message that they’re serious title contenders with Cristiano Ronaldo leading the charge.

Standing in their way are Al Riyadh, a club that recovered from a rough start with a victory in their second match but now step into a far steeper test against one of the hottest teams in the league. Don’t miss this showdown as Al Nassr looks to extend its flawless run and Al Riyadh fight to prove it can hang with the league’s top places.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Al Nassr vs Al Riyadh and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
