Is Vinicius Jr set to leave Real Madrid? The Brazilian star’s renewal talks have hit an unexpected standstill

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid looks on during the LaLiga EA Sports match.

Vinicius Jr. managed to become Real Madrid‘s most important player, leading the team to many titles. After being one of the top candidates for the Ballon d’Or, his performance since Xabi Alonso’s arrival has not been as impressive. In addition, his attitude problems seem to have affected his continuity in LaLiga side. Although rumors suggested his contract renewal was imminent, the situation seems to have taken a dramatic turn.

In the 2025-26 season, Vinicius Junior has struggled with consistency. Since Xabi Alonso’s arrival, the Real Madrid star has played 16 games, scoring 5 goals and delivering 4 assists. His unstable performance and his attitude after being subbed off against Barcelona have reportedly strained his rapport with the coach. Consequently, the offensive leadership has shifted to Kylian Mbappe, relegating the Brazilian to a secondary role.

Although his performances have not been exceptional, Real Madrid intended to secure Vinicius Junior’s renewal since his current deal expires in 2027. After the Club World Cup 2025, both sides had supposedly reached an agreement for $20 million a year until 2030. Nonetheless, the renewal talks have completely stalled, with no date for future discussions set, as reported by El Partidazo de COPE.

Even though the renewal talks have not progressed as expected, there is optimism about Vinicius’ continuity at Real Madrid since both sides want to continue together. However, economic differences persist; the Brazilian star desires a salary closer to Mbappe’s, while Los Blancos are not willing to meet those demands, as reported by Mundo Deportivo. In case no agreement is reached, the team may be forced to sell him.

Xabi Alonso, Head Coach of Real Madrid, consoles Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid.

Vinicius needs to regain his best form under Xabi Alonso

Real Madrid have managed to remain one of the most competitive teams since Xabi Alonso’s arrival. With only one loss in both LaLiga and the Champions League, they have stayed at the top of the standings. However, this has meant a different role for Vinicius Jr, as he has been given a heavier defensive load and shifted into a left-wing role, losing the freedom of movement he once had in the attack.

Toni Kroos delivers bold statement on Vinicius Jr’s on-field attitude at Real Madrid: ‘His behavior ends up hurting the team’

see also

Toni Kroos delivers bold statement on Vinicius Jr’s on-field attitude at Real Madrid: ‘His behavior ends up hurting the team’

Not only has Vinicius undergone a slight change in his role, but the offensive spotlight now falls on Mbappe, who has the best chance to score goals. Meanwhile, Rodrygo Goes is pushing to earn a spot, demonstrating his ability to contribute offensively without neglecting his defensive duties. In this competitive environment, Vinicius faces the difficult task of regaining his impact on offense, as he risks losing his spot with such fierce competition and his renewal talk stalled.

