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How to watch Al Nassr vs Al Ittifaq in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr
© Abdullah Ahmed/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Al Nassr vs Al Ittifaq on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Al Nassr vs Al Ittifaq
WHAT Saudi Pro League
WHEN 2:00pm ET / 11:00am PT • Wednesday, April 15, 2026
WHERE Fubo, Fox Sports 2, FOX Deportes and FOX One
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

League leaders Al Nassr enter this matchup determined to keep their grip on first place, riding strong form and relying on the firepower of Cristiano Ronaldo to extend their winning run. Standing in their way is Al Ittifaq, currently seventh with 42 points, a side eager to turn an inconsistent campaign into a defining moment with a marquee upset.

With the title contenders focused on maintaining momentum and the underdogs hungry to disrupt the race, this showdown shapes up as a must-watch battle—be sure to tune in and catch every minute of the action.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Al Nassr vs Al Ittifaq and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
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EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo’s title dream nears reality: What Al-Nassr needs to clinch Saudi Pro League crown ahead of Karim Benzema’s Al-Hilal

Cristiano Ronaldo’s title dream nears reality: What Al-Nassr needs to clinch Saudi Pro League crown ahead of Karim Benzema’s Al-Hilal

Al-Nassr stands in a commanding position compared to Karim Benzema's Al-Hilal, but the final steps toward glory still demand precision and consistency.

Cristiano Ronaldo falls short of key record but targets different milestone: What he needs to become Al-Nassr’s all-time top goalscorer in Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo falls short of key record but targets different milestone: What he needs to become Al-Nassr’s all-time top goalscorer in Saudi Pro League

While one record slipped away from Cristiano Ronaldo, another moved significantly closer.

Benzema misses penalty as Al Hilal crash out of AFC Champions League: How does it affect Ronaldo’s Al Nassr?

Benzema misses penalty as Al Hilal crash out of AFC Champions League: How does it affect Ronaldo’s Al Nassr?

Karim Benzema missed a crucial penalty as Al Hilal were eliminated from the AFC Champions League Elite, and with the Saudi club now out of continental competition, the fallout could have consequences for Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr in the SPL title race.

Good news for Cristiano Ronaldo in SPL title race as Iñigo Martinez returns from injury to Al Nassr trainings

Good news for Cristiano Ronaldo in SPL title race as Iñigo Martinez returns from injury to Al Nassr trainings

Cristiano Ronaldo has been handed some good news amid the Saudi Pro league title race with Iñigo Martinez returning from injury to Al Nassr training sessions.

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