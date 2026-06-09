Why Chile failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup?

Chile have been one of the most important national teams in CONMEBOL in recent years. By winning two consecutive Copa América titles, they became one of the most competitive sides in the region. Despite their successful history, they failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. With this latest absence, they have now missed three consecutive editions of the tournament, highlighting the concerning situation they currently face.

After winning only two matches in 18 rounds, Chile finished 10th in the CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Having failed to implement a gradual generational transition, they experienced a progressive decline in their biggest stars. In addition, they have not established a long-term sporting project, leaving them without direction and missing out on qualification for the third consecutive time.

Neither Alexis Sánchez nor Arturo Vidal are central figures in Chile’s setup anymore. While they were among the best players in CONMEBOL, they no longer stand out for the national team. After failing to qualify for the 2026 edition, head coach Nicolás Córdova has decided to carry out a major overhaul, betting on players such as Lucas Cepeda, Gonzalo Tapia, and others, prioritizing collective play.

Chile could take a long time to return to being one of the best teams in CONMEBOL. However, they have the 2028 Copa América, where they will aim to return to their high competitiveness. For this, La Roja could maintain its current focus: A project built around a playing idea, not star players. Unlike the previous decade, there are no players of the level of Vidal or Alexis, forcing them to readapt to their new reality.

Francisco Conceicao #26 of Portugal battles for possession Agustin Arce #25 of Chile.

How many times have Chile played in the World Cup?

Despite being one of the brightest national teams in CONMEBOL a few years ago, Chile are far from being a historic contender in the World Cup. In the 23 editions of the tournament, they have only qualified nine times. In addition, in the 21st century they have only played in two tournaments, which is quite far from being a powerhouse. However, they managed to deliver solid performances in their last two appearances.

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After qualifying for the 2010 World Cup, Chile ended a 12-year drought, reaching the Round of 16. However, they were eliminated by Brazil in a convincing 3–0 defeat. They managed to replicate this performance in the 2018 edition. After reaching the Round of 16 again, Brazil once more eliminated them, this time on penalties. Since then, they have failed to qualify again, already accumulating an eight-year absence.