Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
la liga
Comments

Not Vinicius, Rodrygo, nor Endrick: Star faces last season at Real Madrid as club makes final decision on his future

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes celebrate after Real Madrid's goal vs. Manchester City in a 2023 Champions League match.
© Julian Finney/Getty ImagesVinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes celebrate after Real Madrid's goal vs. Manchester City in a 2023 Champions League match.

Real Madrid is preparing for what could be one of its most decisive summers in recent memory. Florentino Perez and Xabi Alonso know that the balance of the squad—and perhaps the club’s dominance in Europe—depends on tough decisions that cannot be delayed. The futures of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes, and Endrick all hang in the balance.

The situation with Vinicius has become especially delicate. Negotiations over a new contract are stalled, and the winger’s representatives are said to be pushing for a large renewal bonus similar to the signing-on fee Kylian Mbappe received upon joining Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain. According to Okdiario, “among their demands is a significant renewal bonus, likely similar to the signing-on fee that Kylian Mbappe received.”

The La Liga giant, however, has shown no intention of caving in. “At this stage, Real Madrid have absolutely no intention of agreeing to this,” the report adds, underlining the club’s firm stance. Despite the impasse, there is still confidence within the Santiago Bernabeu offices that an agreement will be reached before his contract runs too close to expiry.

Meanwhile, Endrick faces his own test. This summer, the 19-year-old Brazilian forward rejected loan offers from Real Sociedad, Milan, Juventus, and Valencia, insisting that he wants to fight for his place under Alonso. But with limited playing time so far, the risk of missing out on next year’s World Cup looms large. For the young star, staying sharp is non-negotiable.

vinicius endrick mbappe

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid celebrates with teammates Vinicius Junior and Endrick

Rodrygo’s case is equally complicated. He has asked to compete directly with Vinicius for a place on the left, but Alonso has only given him just one start in seven matches across the season so far. With Mbappe locked into the forward line, the 24-year-old’s minutes remain restricted.

Advertisement

The mystery player with a sealed fate

While Los Blancos wrestle with difficult negotiations for their young Brazilian stars, one veteran’s destiny has already been decided. According to ESPN and confirmed by Fabrizio RomanoDavid Alaba will leave Real Madrid at the end of the 2025-26 season.

Yes—not Vinicius, not Rodrygo, not Endrick—but Alaba, a cornerstone defender in recent years, will be the one departing. The Austrian’s contract runs out in the summer of 2026, and there are no signs of a renewal.

alaba real madrid

David Alaba of Real Madrid looks on prior to the LaLiga EA Sports match between Real Madrid CF and RCD Espanyol

Advertisement

Injuries and the possible end of an era

Alaba’s decline has been steep and cruel. After suffering an ACL injury in December 2023, his recovery was long and filled with setbacks. He underwent additional surgery in May and only returned in August, managing just 10 minutes of La Liga action across two substitute appearances.

Once a guaranteed starter, Alaba is now effectively Madrid’s fifth-choice central defender, behind Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao, Dean Huijsen, and Raul Asencio. The 34-year-old’s wages are another factor. As one of the highest earners in the squad, the club has little incentive to keep him, especially with his limited contribution.

Advertisement

Diario AS previously reported that the club had even preferred to part ways with him in the past summer to save on salary costs, but interest was scarce due to his fitness problems. Now, the path is reportedly clear: Alaba looks very likely to leave in 2026 as a free agent, closing a chapter that began with great promise when he arrived from Bayern Munich in 2021.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Franco Mastantuono scores first Real Madrid goal in La Liga, surpasses Vinicius: Who is the youngest foreign scorer?

Franco Mastantuono scores first Real Madrid goal in La Liga, surpasses Vinicius: Who is the youngest foreign scorer?

With his goal in La Liga against Levante, Franco Mastantuono has surpassed Vinicius Junior on the list of youngest foreign scorer in the club's history.

Report: $50M Real Madrid star reacts angrily to club’s decision on Mbappe’s No. 9 successor

Report: $50M Real Madrid star reacts angrily to club’s decision on Mbappe’s No. 9 successor

Real Madrid have reportedly made a decision regarding Kylian Mbappe’s successor as No. 9 for the upcoming season, and one of the club’s young stars did not take the news well.

Franco Mastantuono’s Real Madrid shock kit number reportedly revealed – And it’s not Kylian Mbappe’s old No. 9

Franco Mastantuono’s Real Madrid shock kit number reportedly revealed – And it’s not Kylian Mbappe’s old No. 9

Among all the talent and ambition, one mystery had fans curious: what shirt number would the Argentine wonderkid Franco Mastantuono wear?

Rival with Real Madrid in El Clasico but teammate with Spain: Monterrey’s Sergio Ramos celebrates Sergio Busquets’ majestic career with touching 10-word tribute

Rival with Real Madrid in El Clasico but teammate with Spain: Monterrey’s Sergio Ramos celebrates Sergio Busquets’ majestic career with touching 10-word tribute

While everyone celebrates Sergio Busquets’ career in numbers and trophies, Sergio Ramos has focused on the man behind the medals.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo