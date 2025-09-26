Not Vinicius, Rodrygo, nor Endrick: Star faces last season at Real Madrid as club makes final decision on his future

Real Madrid is preparing for what could be one of its most decisive summers in recent memory. Florentino Perez and Xabi Alonso know that the balance of the squad—and perhaps the club’s dominance in Europe—depends on tough decisions that cannot be delayed. The futures of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes, and Endrick all hang in the balance.

The situation with Vinicius has become especially delicate. Negotiations over a new contract are stalled, and the winger’s representatives are said to be pushing for a large renewal bonus similar to the signing-on fee Kylian Mbappe received upon joining Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain. According to Okdiario, “among their demands is a significant renewal bonus, likely similar to the signing-on fee that Kylian Mbappe received.”

The La Liga giant, however, has shown no intention of caving in. “At this stage, Real Madrid have absolutely no intention of agreeing to this,” the report adds, underlining the club’s firm stance. Despite the impasse, there is still confidence within the Santiago Bernabeu offices that an agreement will be reached before his contract runs too close to expiry.

Meanwhile, Endrick faces his own test. This summer, the 19-year-old Brazilian forward rejected loan offers from Real Sociedad, Milan, Juventus, and Valencia, insisting that he wants to fight for his place under Alonso. But with limited playing time so far, the risk of missing out on next year’s World Cup looms large. For the young star, staying sharp is non-negotiable.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid celebrates with teammates Vinicius Junior and Endrick

Rodrygo’s case is equally complicated. He has asked to compete directly with Vinicius for a place on the left, but Alonso has only given him just one start in seven matches across the season so far. With Mbappe locked into the forward line, the 24-year-old’s minutes remain restricted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The mystery player with a sealed fate

While Los Blancos wrestle with difficult negotiations for their young Brazilian stars, one veteran’s destiny has already been decided. According to ESPN and confirmed by Fabrizio Romano, David Alaba will leave Real Madrid at the end of the 2025-26 season.

Yes—not Vinicius, not Rodrygo, not Endrick—but Alaba, a cornerstone defender in recent years, will be the one departing. The Austrian’s contract runs out in the summer of 2026, and there are no signs of a renewal.

David Alaba of Real Madrid looks on prior to the LaLiga EA Sports match between Real Madrid CF and RCD Espanyol

Advertisement

Advertisement

Injuries and the possible end of an era

Alaba’s decline has been steep and cruel. After suffering an ACL injury in December 2023, his recovery was long and filled with setbacks. He underwent additional surgery in May and only returned in August, managing just 10 minutes of La Liga action across two substitute appearances.

Once a guaranteed starter, Alaba is now effectively Madrid’s fifth-choice central defender, behind Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao, Dean Huijsen, and Raul Asencio. The 34-year-old’s wages are another factor. As one of the highest earners in the squad, the club has little incentive to keep him, especially with his limited contribution.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Diario AS previously reported that the club had even preferred to part ways with him in the past summer to save on salary costs, but interest was scarce due to his fitness problems. Now, the path is reportedly clear: Alaba looks very likely to leave in 2026 as a free agent, closing a chapter that began with great promise when he arrived from Bayern Munich in 2021.