Saudi Pro League
How to watch Al-Fayha vs Al Nassr in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Al-Fayha vs Al Nassr on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Al-Fayha vs Al Nassr
WHAT Saudi Pro League
WHEN 2:00pm ET / 11:00am PT • Saturday, February 28, 2026
WHERE Fox Soccer Plus, Fubo
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

The Saudi Pro League title race is tightening, and Al Nassr suddenly have little margin for error. After securing three crucial points in their rescheduled Matchday 10 clash, Al Nassr managed to stay alone at the top of the table, but the pressure is mounting fast.

Both Al Hilal and Al Ahly picked up wins in Matchday 24, shrinking the gap and turning up the heat on Cristiano Ronaldo’s squad heading into their next outing. Now, Al Nassr must deliver again as they prepare to meet Al-Fayha, a mid-table side eager to shake up the standings and boost their own ambitions with a statement result.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Al-Fayha vs Al Nassr and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
