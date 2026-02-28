Messi’s Inter Miami set for Concacaf Champions Cup debut vs. Nashville SC as official date announced

Trending topics:
By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami and Hany Mukhtar of Nashville SC.
Since his arrival at Inter Miami in 2023, Lionel Messi has led the team to success in two of the major tournaments they compete in: the Leagues Cup and Major League Soccer. Now, the pending challenge is the Concacaf Champions Cup, where they will make their debut this year against Nashville SC.

This week, the official Concacaf website announced the dates and times for the Round of 16 matches. Inter Miami will make their debut visiting Nashville SC at Geodis Park on Wednesday, March 11, at 7:30 PM ET.

Exactly one week later, on Wednesday, March 18, at 7 PM ET, the second leg will take place in Florida. This match will likely be the last game the Herons play at Chase Stadium before the official opening of Miami Freedom Park.

Regarding the competition format, the team that scores the most goals over the two matches will advance. If tied, the team with more away goals will have the advantage. If that still does not resolve the tie, there will be 15 minutes of extra time, and if necessary, a penalty shootout.

Rodrigo de Paul (L), Lionel Messi (C) and Luis Suarez (R) of Inter Miami wave during a training session at Estadio Juan Ramón Loubriel.

Rodrigo de Paul (L), Lionel Messi (C) and Luis Suarez (R) of Inter Miami wave during a training session at Estadio Juan Ramón Loubriel.

Inter Miami and Nashville SC are familiar foes

The Herons earned their spot in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 as one of the five seeded participating clubs, which allowed them to skip the opening round. Nashville SC, meanwhile, had to get past Atletico Ottawa with a 7-0 aggregate score.

The Round of 16 matchup will be another chapter in the recent history between the two teams. They were opponents in last year’s MLS playoffs, requiring a third game to decide the series and allow Inter Miami to advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals. Additionally, in 2024, they faced each other in the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16, with the Herons coming out on top.

How has Messi fared in the Concacaf Champions Cup?

In 2026, Lionel Messi will participate in the Concacaf Champions Cup for the third time. The first was in 2024, when Inter Miami qualified by winning the Leagues Cup the previous year. In that edition, the Herons were eliminated by Monterrey in the quarterfinals.

The Argentine forward’s second experience in the continental tournament came in 2025, when Inter Miami reached the semifinals but were eliminated by Vancouver Whitecaps. In total, Messi has played 10 matches in the Concacaf Champions Cup, scoring 7 goals and providing 3 assists.

