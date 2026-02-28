Cristiano Ronaldo’s immediate impact felt at Almeria after shock investment as his brand power translates into instant club gains

Cristiano Ronaldo has done it again. This time, however, the impact has not come from a free-kick, a towering header, or a last-minute winner, but from a move in the boardroom. In the space of just 24 hours, the Portuguese icon has already begun reshaping the trajectory of Almeria after acquiring a 25% stake in the Spanish second-division club, sparking what many are already calling the “GOAT effect.”

The announcement confirmed that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner completed the deal through CR7 Sports Investments, a subsidiary of CR7 S.A., marking a significant step in his growing business empire and signaling a clear vision beyond his playing career. In a statement published on the club’s official website, the Andalusian side outlined the scale of the move.

“Cristiano Ronaldo has acquired a 25% stake in UD Almeria through CR7 Sports Investments, a subsidiary of CR7 S.A., marking a major step in both the Club’s international expansion and the Portuguese icon’s growing investment portfolio,” the club confirmed.

Club president Mohamed Al Khereiji welcomed Ronaldo’s arrival with visible enthusiasm: “We’re very pleased that Cristiano has chosen our Club to invest in,” he said. “He is considered the greatest player in history, knows Spanish football extremely well and understands the potential we are building both in the first team and at Academy level.”

Tweet placeholder

Ronaldo himself made clear that this is not a symbolic gesture but part of a broader ambition. “It has been a long-held ambition of mine to contribute to football beyond just on the pitch,” he stated. “UD Almeria is a Spanish club with strong foundations and clear potential for growth. I look forward to working alongside the leadership team to support the next phase of the club’s growth.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The hidden impact revealed

While the financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed, the immediate impact has been impossible to ignore. Within just one day of the announcement, Almeria gained nearly three million followers on Instagram, with the club’s account skyrocketing from roughly 10,000 to approximately 2.8 million followers in 24 hours.

Tweet placeholder

The surge represents one of the most dramatic social media growth spikes ever recorded by a European second-division side, a clear illustration of Ronaldo’s unmatched global influence. The numbers also underline a powerful reality: Ronaldo’s brand transcends divisions, countries, and even roles. Whether as a player for Al-Nassr or now as a stakeholder in Spain, his presence alone generates worldwide attention.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Club on the brink of promotion

The timing of the investment could prove decisive. Almeria currently sits third in the Segunda Division with 48 points from 27 matches, trailing league leader Racing Santander by just two points. In Spain’s second tier, the top two teams secure automatic promotion to La Liga, while third to sixth enter a playoff for the final promotion spot.

ristiano Ronaldo (R) of Real Madrid is tackled by Marcelo Silva of UD Almeria

The club, founded in 1989, has experienced six seasons in La Liga, most recently in the 2022/23 campaign. Its historic peak came in the 2010-11 season with a Copa del Rey semi-final run. Now, with promotion within reach, Ronaldo’s arrival adds not just capital but global visibility and commercial leverage at a critical juncture.

Advertisement