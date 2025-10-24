Trending topics:
Serie A
How to watch AC Milan vs Pisa in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Serie A

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Luka Modric of AC Milan
© Valerio Pennicino/Getty ImagesLuka Modric of AC Milan
Here are all of the details of where you can watch AC Milan vs Pisa on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO AC Milan vs Pisa
WHAT Serie A
WHEN 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT • Friday, October 24, 2025
WHERE Fubo, Paramount+, DirecTV Stream, DAZN and FOX Deportes
FREE TRIAL WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Matchday 8 kicks off with a high-stakes showdown as Serie A leaders, AC Milan, aim to extend their dominant run against bottom-placed Pisa. Milan enter the contest riding the momentum of a strong Matchday 7 performance that kept them atop the standings.

The Rossoneri will look to secure another win to solidify their position. Pisa, on the other hand, are desperate for points as they look to climb out of the relegation zone in what promises to be a battle between two teams fighting for very different goals.

More details on how to watch

Paramount+ is now offering a 7-day free trial promotion for new subscribers, giving fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer fans (and other content) for free.
After the 7-day trial, Paramount+ is just $7.99 per month.
Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to Serie A, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; English Football League; Carabao Cup; NWSL; Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Fútbol, and more.
Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as: Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Frasier, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Evil, as well as movies including Mean Girls, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.
Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Paramount+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Here are the steps to sign up for your 7-day free trial to Paramount+:
1. After clicking the ‘Try It Free’ button, you’ll see the following page that explains the two choices you’ll find. Click ‘Continue’ to be presented with the options:
SEE MORE: Schedule of Serie A games on US TV and streaming
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
