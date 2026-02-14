Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Serie A
Comments

Christian Pulisic’s cameo sparks historic night as Milan equalizes two historic records in Serie A win over Pisa, with Fabio Capello’s milestone now in sight

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Christian Pulisic and Luka Modric of AC Milan celebrates
© Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic and Luka Modric of AC Milan celebrates

Christian Pulisic was back on the pitch in Tuscany, and although his contribution lasted only minutes, his return coincided with a night that could shape Milan’s season and its place in history. The American winger stepped onto the field late in the match, marking his comeback from injury, as the Rossoneri scraped a dramatic victory that kept their title ambitions alive and nudged them closer to an elusive historical benchmark that has stood untouched for decades.

On the surface, it was just another hard-fought league win. Beneath it, Milan quietly edged closer to a milestone that would connect Massimiliano Allegri’s team with one of the greatest eras in the club’s past. The visitors secured a 2-1 victory over Pisa thanks to a late strike from Luka Modric, closing the gap on Serie A leader Inter to five points ahead of the weekend’s high-stakes clash between Inter and Juventus.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek opened the scoring just before halftime with a powerful header, while Niclas Fullkrug failed to convert from the penalty spot. Pisa fought back through Felipe Loyola, threatening to derail the visitors’ title push, before Modric stole into the box and poked home the winner in the closing minutes.

Pulisic returned from bursitis with a 14-minute cameo, a cautious reintroduction after a frustrating spell on the sidelines. Allegri had confirmed before the match that the winger was only fit for limited minutes, which explained his substitute role. Even so, his return carried symbolic weight.

With several attackers still managing fitness issues, his presence was seen as a major boost for Milan’s depth and attacking options as the season enters its decisive phase. More importantly, his comeback aligned with one of the most significant achievements of Allegri’s tenure so far—an achievement that links the present squad with the Rossoneri’s golden past.

Advertisement

The historic record revealed

By defeating Pisa, Milan extended its unbeaten Serie A run to 23 matches, matching a legendary benchmark that had stood for more than three decades. This result equaled the 23-match unbeaten run from the 1992-93 season under Fabio Capello, one of the most iconic campaigns in Milan’s history. That streak had long been a symbol of dominance, tactical discipline, and elite mentality.

For Allegri’s current squad, drawing level with that record represents a connection between generations, a bridge between modern resilience and historical greatness. Now, Milan stands on the brink of rewriting history. The next league fixture against Como presents an opportunity to surpass Capello’s benchmark with a 24th consecutive unbeaten match, setting a new modern club record.

pulisic milan

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan greets the fans

Advertisement

The symbolism is powerful: a team seeking to reassert itself among Europe’s elite now has the chance to eclipse one of its most celebrated milestones.

Another statistical milestone

The achievements do not stop there. According to OptaMilan has also equaled its second-best points tally after the first 24 matches in the three-points-for-a-win era, matching campaigns from 1995-96 (53 points) and trailing only the 2003-04 season (61 points). This statistical consistency underlines Allegri’s impact and the club’s steady climb back toward the top of Italian soccer.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Christian Pulisic delivers statement reaction to Milan’s victory vs. Pisa in Serie A after returning from injury

Christian Pulisic delivers statement reaction to Milan’s victory vs. Pisa in Serie A after returning from injury

Christian Pulisic made his long-awaited return to action as Milan edged past Pisa in a tense Serie A encounter, and the American winger wasted no time acknowledging the significance of the victory.

Christian Pulisic to welcome international teammate? Milan opens talks with Weston McKennie, and USMNT winger and Massimiliano Allegri’s influence could prove decisive

Christian Pulisic to welcome international teammate? Milan opens talks with Weston McKennie, and USMNT winger and Massimiliano Allegri’s influence could prove decisive

Weston McKennie has emerged as a surprise target for Milan as the club explores potential midfield reinforcements after the 2026 World Cup, and two familiar figures could quietly influence the decision, Christian Pulisic and Massimiliano Allegri.

Why isn’t Christian Pulisic playing for Milan against Pisa in Serie A despite injury return?

Why isn’t Christian Pulisic playing for Milan against Pisa in Serie A despite injury return?

The American forward, a pivotal figure in the Rossoneri’s campaign, has recently returned from injury and rejoined group training, yet he will not be in the starting lineup for the crucial trip to Pisa.

Why isn’t Kylian Mbappe playing for Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad in La Liga?

Why isn’t Kylian Mbappe playing for Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad in La Liga?

Real Madrid face Real Sociedad in La Liga, and Kylian Mbappe is not in the starting lineup.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo