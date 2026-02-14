Christian Pulisic’s cameo sparks historic night as Milan equalizes two historic records in Serie A win over Pisa, with Fabio Capello’s milestone now in sight

Christian Pulisic was back on the pitch in Tuscany, and although his contribution lasted only minutes, his return coincided with a night that could shape Milan’s season and its place in history. The American winger stepped onto the field late in the match, marking his comeback from injury, as the Rossoneri scraped a dramatic victory that kept their title ambitions alive and nudged them closer to an elusive historical benchmark that has stood untouched for decades.

On the surface, it was just another hard-fought league win. Beneath it, Milan quietly edged closer to a milestone that would connect Massimiliano Allegri’s team with one of the greatest eras in the club’s past. The visitors secured a 2-1 victory over Pisa thanks to a late strike from Luka Modric, closing the gap on Serie A leader Inter to five points ahead of the weekend’s high-stakes clash between Inter and Juventus.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek opened the scoring just before halftime with a powerful header, while Niclas Fullkrug failed to convert from the penalty spot. Pisa fought back through Felipe Loyola, threatening to derail the visitors’ title push, before Modric stole into the box and poked home the winner in the closing minutes.

Pulisic returned from bursitis with a 14-minute cameo, a cautious reintroduction after a frustrating spell on the sidelines. Allegri had confirmed before the match that the winger was only fit for limited minutes, which explained his substitute role. Even so, his return carried symbolic weight.

With several attackers still managing fitness issues, his presence was seen as a major boost for Milan’s depth and attacking options as the season enters its decisive phase. More importantly, his comeback aligned with one of the most significant achievements of Allegri’s tenure so far—an achievement that links the present squad with the Rossoneri’s golden past.

The historic record revealed

By defeating Pisa, Milan extended its unbeaten Serie A run to 23 matches, matching a legendary benchmark that had stood for more than three decades. This result equaled the 23-match unbeaten run from the 1992-93 season under Fabio Capello, one of the most iconic campaigns in Milan’s history. That streak had long been a symbol of dominance, tactical discipline, and elite mentality.

For Allegri’s current squad, drawing level with that record represents a connection between generations, a bridge between modern resilience and historical greatness. Now, Milan stands on the brink of rewriting history. The next league fixture against Como presents an opportunity to surpass Capello’s benchmark with a 24th consecutive unbeaten match, setting a new modern club record.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan greets the fans

The symbolism is powerful: a team seeking to reassert itself among Europe’s elite now has the chance to eclipse one of its most celebrated milestones.

Another statistical milestone

The achievements do not stop there. According to Opta, Milan has also equaled its second-best points tally after the first 24 matches in the three-points-for-a-win era, matching campaigns from 1995-96 (53 points) and trailing only the 2003-04 season (61 points). This statistical consistency underlines Allegri’s impact and the club’s steady climb back toward the top of Italian soccer.

